15.07.2024 13:20:59
EQS-Adhoc: CGift AG appoints Henning Rath and Jan Erik Schulien as new members of the Executive Board
CGift AG appoints Henning Rath and Jan Erik Schulien as new members of the Executive Board
Hamburg, July 15, 2024 - The Supervisory Board of CGift AG (ISIN: DE000A2AAB74, DE000A289VN8) – in future DWK Deutsche Wasserkraft AG – has appointed Henning Rath and Jan Erik Schulien as new members of the company's Executive Board. At today's constituent meeting of the Supervisory Board, Delf Ness was also elected as Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Martin Billhardt as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board.
