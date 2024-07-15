15.07.2024 13:20:59

EQS-Adhoc: CGift AG appoints Henning Rath and Jan Erik Schulien as new members of the Executive Board

15-Jul-2024 / 13:20 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, July 15, 2024 - The Supervisory Board of CGift AG (ISIN: DE000A2AAB74, DE000A289VN8) – in future DWK Deutsche Wasserkraft AG – has appointed Henning Rath and Jan Erik Schulien as new members of the company's Executive Board. At today's constituent meeting of the Supervisory Board, Delf Ness was also elected as Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Martin Billhardt as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

 

 



End of Inside Information

Language: English
Company: CGift AG
Schopenstehl 22
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 40 679 580-53
Fax: +49 40 679 580-52
E-mail: info@cgift.ag
Internet: www.cgift.ag
ISIN: DE000A2AAB74, DE000A289VN8
WKN: A2AAB7, A289VN
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg
