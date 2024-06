EQS-Adhoc: CGRE AG: Transfer of 4,000,000 bearer shares to CG Commercial Asset GmbH

EQS-Ad-hoc: CGRE AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Corporate Action

CGRE AG: Transfer of 4,000,000 bearer shares to CG Commercial Asset GmbH



27-Jun-2024 / 17:22 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CGRE AG has successfully completed its capital increase announced on 19 February and transferred the newly created shares.



As stipulated in the basic agreement concluded with Gröner Group AG, Berlin, on 19 February 2024, the acquisition of an indirect 89.9% stake in five real estate projects of Gröner Group AG in return for new shares in the company has been completed. For this purpose, the share capital was increased by EUR 4,000,000.00 from EUR 2,000,000.00 to EUR 6,000,000.00. Shareholders' subscription rights were excluded. The 4,000,000 bearer shares were transferred today to the authorised subscriber, CG Commercial Asset GmbH, Berlin.

27-Jun-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com