|
11.12.2023 22:17:22
EQS-Adhoc: Change in Management Board of EV Digital Invest AG
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: EV Digital Invest AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Change in Management Board of EV Digital Invest AG
End of Inside Information
11-Dec-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EV Digital Invest AG
|Joachimsthaler Straße 10
|10719 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 403 69 15 21
|E-mail:
|info@ev-digitalinvest.de
|Internet:
|www.ev-digitalinvest.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A3DD6W5
|WKN:
|A3DD6W
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1794533
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1794533 11-Dec-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu EV Digital Invest AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
|
11.12.23
|EQS-News: Change in Management Board of EV Digital Invest AG (EQS Group)
|
11.12.23
|EQS-News: Wechsel im Vorstand der EV Digital Invest AG (EQS Group)
|
11.12.23
|EQS-Adhoc: Change in Management Board of EV Digital Invest AG (EQS Group)
|
11.12.23
|EQS-Adhoc: Wechsel im Vorstand der EV Digital Invest AG (EQS Group)
|
13.11.23
|EQS-News: EV Digital Invest AG: Operating income and earnings exceed analyst estimates in challenging market environment (EQS Group)
|
13.11.23
|EQS-News: EV Digital Invest AG: Operative Entwicklung in herausforderndem Marktumfeld übertrifft Analystenschätzung (EQS Group)
|
12.11.23
|EQS-Adhoc: EV Digital Invest AG: Operating income and earnings exceed analyst estimates in challenging market environment (EQS Group)
|
17.10.23
|EQS-News: EV Digital Invest AG enhances service and product range through market entry in Austria (EQS Group)