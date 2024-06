EQS-Adhoc: clearvise AG: Tion Renewables AG owns more than 25% of the shares

EQS-Ad-hoc: clearvise AG / Key word(s): Investment

Tion Renewables AG informed clearvise AG today in a notification pursuant to Section 20 (1) sentence 1 and (3) AktG that it acquired all shares in clearvise AG previously held by its majority shareholder, Boè Acquico GmbH, a holding company of EQT Active Core Infrastructure Fund, and now owns more than 25% of all shares in clearvise AG, which are directly held by itself. Assuming a presence at the Annual General Meeting similar to that of the 2023 Annual General Meeting of approx. 46%, Tion Renewables AG would thus have a majority of voting rights at the Annual General Meeting of clearvise AG in the future.



Company contact

clearvise AG

Andreas Riedel

Phone: +49 (0)160 – 6938984

E-mail: andreas.riedel@clearvise.com



