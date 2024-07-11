|
11.07.2024 19:50:27
EQS-Adhoc: CLIQ Digital AG: Outlook for 2024 and mid-term Group sales target revised based on preliminary 6M financials
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Cliq Digital AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
CLIQ Digital AG: Outlook for 2024 and mid-term Group sales target revised based on preliminary 6M financials
DÜSSELDORF, July 11, 2024 – Based on the preliminary 6M financial results of the CLIQ Digital Group, the Management Board of CLIQ Digital AG has revised the Group’s forecast for the business year 2024 and the mid-term Group sales target today. The new forecast is to achieve revenues between €260 and €280 million (previously: between €300 and €330 million), an EBITDA ranging between €10 and €20 million (previously: between €26 and €30 million) and total customer acquisition costs of between €80 and €100 million (previously: between €120 and €140 million).
Furthermore, the estimate is now to achieve a revenue of around €325 million in the fiscal year 2025. In addition, the mid-term outlook is to achieve a run rate in 4Q 2026 to realise an annual revenue of more than €400 million going forward (previously: more than €500 million).
For the first half of 2024, the Management Board expects revenues of about €141 million (6M 2023: €160 million). Due to the early stage of the process, an estimate of further financial indicators for 6M 2024 involves uncertainties at the moment. Nevertheless, the Management Board expects that EBITDA, expressed as a percentage of revenues, will reach a similar range as in the first quarter of 2024.
The background of this development is that the recovery in sales will likely take longer than was anticipated at the time of the previous outlook.
CLIQ Digital will publish the final figures for the first six months 2024 on August 8, 2024.
End of Inside Information
11-Jul-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cliq Digital AG
|Grünstraße 8
|40212 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|E-mail:
|s.mccoskrie@cliqdigital.com
|Internet:
|www.cliqdigital.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A35JS40
|WKN:
|A35JS4
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1944727
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1944727 11-Jul-2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Cliq Digital AGmehr Nachrichten
|
17:28
|EQS-News: CLIQ Digital‘s Outlook 2024 Readjustment (EQS Group)
|
17:28
|EQS-News: CLIQ Digital: Neuanpassung des Ausblicks 2024 (EQS Group)
|
11.07.24
|NACHBÖRSE/XDAX -0,1% auf 18.508 Pkt - Cliq Digital knicken ein (Dow Jones)
|
11.07.24
|NACHBÖRSE/XDAX -0,1% auf 18.508 Pkt - Cliq Digital knicken ein (Dow Jones)
|
11.07.24
|EQS-Adhoc: CLIQ Digital AG: Outlook for 2024 and mid-term Group sales target revised based on preliminary 6M financials (EQS Group)
|
11.07.24
|EQS-Adhoc: CLIQ Digital AG: Anpassung des Ausblicks für 2024 und des mittelfristigen Ziels für den Konzernumsatz auf Basis der vorläufigen H1-Finanzzahlen (EQS Group)
|
08.07.24
|EQS-CMS: Cliq Digital AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
08.07.24
|EQS-CMS: Cliq Digital AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)