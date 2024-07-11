EQS-Adhoc: CLIQ Digital AG: Outlook for 2024 and mid-term Group sales target revised based on preliminary 6M financials

EQS-Ad-hoc: Cliq Digital AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

CLIQ Digital AG: Outlook for 2024 and mid-term Group sales target revised based on preliminary 6M financials

DÜSSELDORF, July 11, 2024 – Based on the preliminary 6M financial results of the CLIQ Digital Group, the Management Board of CLIQ Digital AG has revised the Group’s forecast for the business year 2024 and the mid-term Group sales target today. The new forecast is to achieve revenues between €260 and €280 million (previously: between €300 and €330 million), an EBITDA ranging between €10 and €20 million (previously: between €26 and €30 million) and total customer acquisition costs of between €80 and €100 million (previously: between €120 and €140 million).

Furthermore, the estimate is now to achieve a revenue of around €325 million in the fiscal year 2025. In addition, the mid-term outlook is to achieve a run rate in 4Q 2026 to realise an annual revenue of more than €400 million going forward (previously: more than €500 million).

For the first half of 2024, the Management Board expects revenues of about €141 million (6M 2023: €160 million). Due to the early stage of the process, an estimate of further financial indicators for 6M 2024 involves uncertainties at the moment. Nevertheless, the Management Board expects that EBITDA, expressed as a percentage of revenues, will reach a similar range as in the first quarter of 2024.

The background of this development is that the recovery in sales will likely take longer than was anticipated at the time of the previous outlook.

CLIQ Digital will publish the final figures for the first six months 2024 on August 8, 2024.