26.01.2025 21:30:40
EQS-Adhoc: CLIQ Digital announces impairment of goodwill
EQS-Ad-hoc: Cliq Digital AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Düsseldorf, 26 January 2025. In connection with the preparation of the consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year 2024, the Management Board of CLIQ Digital AG (the “Company” or “CLIQ Digital”) (ISIN: DE000A35JS40) today resolved to recognise an impairment on the goodwill of investments as part of the group consolidation. The impairment loss amounts to €26.6 million; group expenses will increase accordingly.
The need for this impairment results from a deterioration in business performance and a decline in market capitalisation of CLIQ Digital.
CLIQ Digital will publish preliminary figures for the fiscal year 2024 on 30 January 2025.
