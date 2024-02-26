|
26.02.2024 09:27:21
EQS-Adhoc: Correction of a release from 23/02/2024, 22:44 GMT/BST - MBH Corporation Plc:
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: MBH Corporation Plc / Key word(s): Insolvency
The directors of MBH Corporation Plc (the “Company”) have today resolved to place the Company into administration and intend to file a notice of appointment at Court on Monday 26 February 2024. The Company is cash flow and balance sheet insolvent.
Notifying person: Kevin Hanbury, Director
End of Inside Information
26-Feb-2024 GMT/BST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MBH Corporation Plc
|Saxon House, Saxon Way
|B37 5AY Birmingham
|United Kingdom
|E-mail:
|info@mbhcorporation.com
|Internet:
|https://www.mbhcorporation.com/
|ISIN:
|GB00BPNYZL95
|WKN:
|A3ESUZ
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1844505
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1844505 26-Feb-2024 GMT/BST
