EQS-Adhoc: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft: Protective Shield Proceedings

CREDITSHELF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: PROTECTIVE SHIELD PROCEEDINGS

Frankfurt am Main, 31 January 2024 - The Management Board of creditshelf AG (WKN A2LQUA, ISIN DE000A2LQUA5, ticker symbol CSQ, "creditshelf"), following unsuccessful negotiations with its main shareholder Obotritia Capital KGaA, today concluded that Obotritia will not meet its contractual obligations towards creditshelf and its main financing vehicles after the expiry of a deadline. Specifically, this concerns the non-payment of a) a loan tranche from the shareholder loan framework agreement that was legally committed by Obotritia and duly drawn down by creditshelf and b) a junior tranche that was legally committed by Obotritia and duly drawn down by the financing vehicle Silver Bullet Funding DAC. As a result, the Management Board no longer considers the reliability of the hard letter of comfort issued by Obotritia to be predominantly probable and, moreover, no longer fulfils key assumptions for creditshelf's positive going concern forecast, which is why protective shield proceedings in accordance with section 270d of the German Insolvency Code will be applied for shortly, which, after examination, offers the best opportunity for new investors to enter the company and for it to continue as a going concern. The EBIT forecast of EUR -2 to -1 million will not be achieved because of the events described and, in particular, the necessary write-downs on assets as a direct consequence of the discontinuation of the positive going concern forecast. According to preliminary figures, sales for the 2023 financial year of around EUR 4.3 million are within the forecast range (EUR 4-5 million), while EBIT will amount to around EUR -6.5 to -5.5 million according to an initial estimate.

