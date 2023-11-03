EQS-Adhoc: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft: Revenue forecast adjustment based on preliminary figures for 9M 2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: Creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/9 Month figures

creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft: Revenue forecast adjustment based on preliminary figures for 9M 2023



03-Nov-2023 / 18:00 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Public disclosure of an insider information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse, as amended (Market Abuse Regulation - MAR).

creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft: Revenue forecast adjustment based on preliminary figures for 9M 2023

Frankfurt am Main, November 3, 2023 - The Management Board of creditshelf AG (WKN A2LQUA, ISIN DE000A2LQUA5, stock exchange symbol CSQ, "creditshelf") adjusts the revenue forecast for the financial year 2023, taking into account preliminary revenues of EUR 3.6 million realized in 9M 2023, as well as the continuation of the funding shortage on the creditshelf platform. Management now expects consolidated revenues of EUR 4.0 to 5.0 million. Previously, the Management Board had assumed that the existing funding shortage on the creditshelf platform could be resolved well before the end of the year and had therefore anticipated revenues of EUR 5 to 7 million. Management now expects the respective funding not be usable before year-end. On the basis of a preliminary group EBIT of minus EUR 1.2 million in 9M 2023 and a lowered cost base, the Management Board continues to adhere to the issued EBIT forecast range of minus EUR 1 million to minus EUR 2 million.

creditshelf will publish the full announcement for the first nine months of 2023 on November 9, 2023.

<End of Ad hoc announcement>

Communications & IR:

creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft

Alexander Plenk

Head of HR, Finance & Capital Markets

Mainzer Landstrasse 33a

60329 Frankfurt

Phone: +49 151 64327518

ir@creditshelf.com

www.creditshelf.com

About creditshelf

creditshelf is the next generation digital corporate financier. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, the company arranges bank-independent, flexible financing solutions via a steadily growing network. In doing so, creditshelf combines complementary needs: While SMEs can easily access attractive financing alternatives, institutional investors can invest directly in German SMEs and cooperation partners can support their clients as innovative providers of new credit solutions. The core of creditshelf’s business model is a unique, data-driven risk analysis as well as unbureaucratic, fast and digital processes. The entire value chain comes from one single source. The creditshelf platform is used to select suitable loan projects, analyze the creditworthiness of potential borrowers, provide credit scoring as well as risk-adequate pricing. For these services, creditshelf receives fees from both borrowers and investors.

creditshelf has been listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2018. The experts of the creditshelf team have years of experience in SME financing and are trusted partners and visionaries for tomorrow’s entrepreneurs.