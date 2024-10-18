EQS-Adhoc: Delignit AG: Delignit AG updates its annual guidance in an increasingly tense market environment

EQS-Ad-hoc: Delignit AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast

Delignit AG: Delignit AG updates its annual guidance in an increasingly tense market environment



18-Oct-2024 / 08:08 CET/CEST

Blomberg, October 18, 2024. The Delignit AG (ISIN DE000A0MZ4B0), a leading manufacturer of ecological hardwood-based products and system solutions, is facing an increasingly tense market environment with significant weakness in demand for key OEM series supply contracts and is therefore adjusting its guidance for the 2024 financial year.



The expected improvement in demand over the course of the second half of the year is unlikely to be realized to the expected level. Once again, the motor caravan product area will be particularly affected, suffering a substantial unforeseen drop in sales as a major customer has temporarily suspended its production until the end of the year. In the light commercial vehicles market, too, the production volume increases announced by OEM customers for the fourth quarter are also likely not to be met, partly due to weak demand for electrified vehicle models and the delayed start-up of a new order acquired this year. In light of the downturn in demand, the Management Board now expects a lower revenue range of € 63 million to € 67 million for the 2024 financial year, compared to the initial guidance of € 75 million to € 80 million.



In order to adjust to the lower level of revenue, the Management Board immediately intensified the cost optimization programme initiated at the beginning of the year, in order to achieve significant savings in the areas of material and personnel costs as well as other operating expenses. As a result, the Management Board expects a profitability in the range of an EBITDA margin of 4 to 6%. The initial guidance still anticipated a profitability of 6 to 7% EBITDA margin.



