EQS-Adhoc: DEMIRE does not reach an agreement with DZ HYP AG regarding a loan to finance the Limes portfolio, insolvency application filed for the four property companies affected

DEMIRE does not reach an agreement with DZ HYP AG regarding a loan to finance the Limes portfolio, insolvency application filed for the four property companies affected

DEMIRE does not reach an agreement with DZ HYP AG regarding a loan to finance the Limes portfolio, insolvency application filed for the four property companies affected

Langen, 22 July 2024. As last announced in the ad hoc announcement dated 30 June 2024, a loan (‘Loan’) taken out by four subsidiaries (‘Property Companies’) of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) (‘Company’) without liability of the Company from DZ HYP AG in the amount of approximately EUR 82 million to finance a real estate portfolio (‘Limes Portfolio’) became due on 30 June 2024, resulting in the risk of insolvency of the four Property Companies of the Limes Portfolio.

Despite intensive talks held in the meantime between the company and DZ HYP AG to avert the insolvency of the four property companies in the Limes portfolio, no agreement could be reached on a standstill agreement or an orderly repayment of the loan outside of an insolvency of the property companies. An insolvency application will therefore be filed in the short term for the four property companies in the Limes portfolio.
 

Contact:
Julius Stinauer MRICS
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Finance
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
Telefon: +49 6103 372 4944
Email: stinauer@demire.ag


Language: English
Company: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
Robert-Bosch-Straße 11
63225 Langen (Hessen)
Germany
Phone: +49 6103 37249-0
Fax: +49 6103 37249-11
E-mail: ir@demire.ag
Internet: www.demire.ag
ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0
WKN: A0XFSF
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
