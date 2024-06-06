06.06.2024 16:07:42

EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: New CFO appointed to the Management Board of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG takes over from the previous one

EQS-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: New CFO appointed to the Management Board of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG takes over from the previous one

06-Jun-2024 / 16:07 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG -

New CFO appointed to the Management Board of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG takes over from the previous one

 

Potsdam, 6 June 2024 - The Supervisory Board of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG (‘DKR’) (ISIN DE000A14KRD3) today resolved to appoint Mr Kyrill Turchaninov to the company's Management Board with immediate effect. He will take over the duties of the company's former Chief Financial Officer (CFO), who is leaving the Management Board at the same time. The company's business activities will therefore be managed by the two members of the Management Board, Mr Kyrill Turchaninov (CFO) and Mr Alexander Kroth (CIO).

 

Contact:

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG

The Management Board

Marlene-Dietrich-Allee 12b

14482 Potsdam

Phone +49 (0) 331 740 076 - 512

Fax: +49 331 74 00 76 599

E-mail: ak@deutsche-konsum.de


 


End of Inside Information

06-Jun-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
Marlene-Dietrich-Allee 12b
14482 Potsdam
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)331 740076517
Fax: +49 (0)331 740076599
E-mail: ch@deutsche-konsum.de
Internet: www.deutsche-konsum.de
ISIN: DE000A14KRD3
WKN: A14KRD
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; JSE Securities Exchange
EQS News ID: 1919931

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1919931  06-Jun-2024 CET/CEST

