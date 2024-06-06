|
06.06.2024 16:07:42
EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: New CFO appointed to the Management Board of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG takes over from the previous one
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG -
New CFO appointed to the Management Board of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG takes over from the previous one
Potsdam, 6 June 2024 - The Supervisory Board of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG (‘DKR’) (ISIN DE000A14KRD3) today resolved to appoint Mr Kyrill Turchaninov to the company's Management Board with immediate effect. He will take over the duties of the company's former Chief Financial Officer (CFO), who is leaving the Management Board at the same time. The company's business activities will therefore be managed by the two members of the Management Board, Mr Kyrill Turchaninov (CFO) and Mr Alexander Kroth (CIO).
Contact:
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
The Management Board
Marlene-Dietrich-Allee 12b
14482 Potsdam
Phone +49 (0) 331 740 076 - 512
Fax: +49 331 74 00 76 599
E-mail: ak@deutsche-konsum.de
End of Inside Information
06-Jun-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
|Marlene-Dietrich-Allee 12b
|14482 Potsdam
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)331 740076517
|Fax:
|+49 (0)331 740076599
|E-mail:
|ch@deutsche-konsum.de
|Internet:
|www.deutsche-konsum.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A14KRD3
|WKN:
|A14KRD
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; JSE Securities Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1919931
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1919931 06-Jun-2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Deutsche Konsum REIT-AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Deutsche Konsum REIT-AGmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
|2,97
|0,34%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB-Entscheid: Wall Street letztlich träge -- ATX & DAX beenden Handel freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schließlich mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegten sich am Donnerstag aufwärts. An der Wall Street wurden am Donnerstag keine großen Sprünge gemacht. An den asiatischen Märkten waren am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen zu beobachten.