EQS-Adhoc: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: New CFO appointed to the Management Board of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG takes over from the previous one

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG - New CFO appointed to the Management Board of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG takes over from the previous one Potsdam, 6 June 2024 - The Supervisory Board of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG (‘DKR’) (ISIN DE000A14KRD3) today resolved to appoint Mr Kyrill Turchaninov to the company's Management Board with immediate effect. He will take over the duties of the company's former Chief Financial Officer (CFO), who is leaving the Management Board at the same time. The company's business activities will therefore be managed by the two members of the Management Board, Mr Kyrill Turchaninov (CFO) and Mr Alexander Kroth (CIO). Contact: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG The Management Board Marlene-Dietrich-Allee 12b 14482 Potsdam Phone +49 (0) 331 740 076 - 512 Fax: +49 331 74 00 76 599 E-mail: ak@deutsche-konsum.de



