EQS-Adhoc: Einhell Germany AG: Business Development 2024

Einhell Germany AG: Business Development 2024



Business Development 2024

Einhell Germany AG, listed in the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse AG

(ISIN: DE 0005654933) announces the following:

Einhell Germany AG will announce the following at the Annual General Meeting on June 28, 2024.

In the period from January to May 2024, group sales amounted to EUR 478.2 million (previous year: EUR 428.5 million).

Sales of EUR 565 million are expected in the first half of 2024 (previous year: EUR 525.9 million). The return on sales before taxes and PPA (Purchase Price Allocation) will be around 8.5 % (previous year: 8.6%). For the entire financial year 2024 the Einhell Group expects sales of EUR 1,030 million and return of sales before taxes and PPA will be approximately 8.0 %.

Landau/Isar, June 27, 2024

The board