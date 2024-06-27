EQS-Adhoc: Einhell Germany AG: Business Development 2024

Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
27.06.2024 15:02:15

EQS-Ad-hoc: Einhell Germany AG / Key word(s): Monthly Figures/Miscellaneous
27-Jun-2024 / 15:02 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Business Development 2024

 

Einhell Germany AG, listed in the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse AG

(ISIN: DE 0005654933) announces the following:

 

Einhell Germany AG will announce the following at the Annual General Meeting on June 28, 2024.

 

In the period from January to May 2024, group sales amounted to EUR 478.2 million (previous year: EUR 428.5 million).

 

Sales of EUR 565 million are expected in the first half of 2024 (previous year: EUR 525.9 million). The return on sales before taxes and PPA (Purchase Price Allocation) will be around 8.5 % (previous year: 8.6%). For the entire financial year 2024 the Einhell Group expects sales of EUR 1,030 million and return of sales before taxes and PPA will be approximately 8.0 %.

 

 

 

Landau/Isar, June 27, 2024

 

 

 

The board

 

 



