EQS-Adhoc: Ekotechnika AG files requests to delist from the stock exchange

Ekotechnika AG files requests to delist from the stock exchange

27-Sep-2023
Walldorf, 27 September 2023 The Executive Board of Ekotechnika AG, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, today decided to withdraw the inclusion of the shares (ISIN: DE000A161234) in the Primary Market (Primärmarkt) of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange and to apply for a full delisting of its shares. The inclusion in the Primary Market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange is thus expected to end on 31 October 2023, and the subsequent inclusion of the shares in the Open Market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange is expected to end on 30 April 2024.

The main reason for this decision is the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the resulting impact on the Group. The operational business has experienced massive changes and downturns within a very short period of time. Against this background, the stock exchange listing in Germany offers no benefit to the company at present and in the view of the Executive Board for the foreseeable future.

In addition, the follow-up obligations under stock exchange regulations and capital market law resulting from the listing involve considerable financial and administrative effort, and Ekotechnika shares are hardly traded on the stock exchanges. These reasons have led the Executive Board to apply for the delisting of the companys shares.

 

Contact

Ekotechnika AG // Johann-Jakob-Astor-Str. 49 // 69190 Walldorf // T: +49 (0) 6227 3 58 59 60 // E: info@ekotechnika.de // www.ekotechnika.de
 

Press / Investor Relations

Fabian Kirchmann, Jonas Schneider // IR.on AG // T: +49 (0) 221 9140 970 // E: presse@ekotechnika.de

 



Language: English
Company: Ekotechnika AG
Johann-Jakob-Astor-Str. 49
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 6227 3 58 59 60
E-mail: info@ekotechnika.de
Internet: www.ekotechnika.de
ISIN: DE000A161234
WKN: A16123
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
