|
27.09.2023 17:16:28
EQS-Adhoc: Ekotechnika AG files requests to delist from the stock exchange
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Ekotechnika AG / Key word(s): Delisting/Miscellaneous
Ekotechnika AG files requests to delist from the stock exchange
Walldorf, 27 September 2023 The Executive Board of Ekotechnika AG, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, today decided to withdraw the inclusion of the shares (ISIN: DE000A161234) in the Primary Market (Primärmarkt) of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange and to apply for a full delisting of its shares. The inclusion in the Primary Market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange is thus expected to end on 31 October 2023, and the subsequent inclusion of the shares in the Open Market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange is expected to end on 30 April 2024.
The main reason for this decision is the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the resulting impact on the Group. The operational business has experienced massive changes and downturns within a very short period of time. Against this background, the stock exchange listing in Germany offers no benefit to the company at present and in the view of the Executive Board for the foreseeable future.
In addition, the follow-up obligations under stock exchange regulations and capital market law resulting from the listing involve considerable financial and administrative effort, and Ekotechnika shares are hardly traded on the stock exchanges. These reasons have led the Executive Board to apply for the delisting of the companys shares.
Contact
Ekotechnika AG // Johann-Jakob-Astor-Str. 49 // 69190 Walldorf // T: +49 (0) 6227 3 58 59 60 // E: info@ekotechnika.de // www.ekotechnika.de
Press / Investor Relations
Fabian Kirchmann, Jonas Schneider // IR.on AG // T: +49 (0) 221 9140 970 // E: presse@ekotechnika.de
End of Inside Information
27-Sep-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Ekotechnika AG
|Johann-Jakob-Astor-Str. 49
|69190 Walldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 6227 3 58 59 60
|E-mail:
|info@ekotechnika.de
|Internet:
|www.ekotechnika.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A161234
|WKN:
|A16123
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1736043
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1736043 27-Sep-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ekotechnika AG Serie Amehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Ekotechnika AG Serie Amehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ekotechnika AG Serie A
|12,20
|-3,94%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStabilisierungsversuch: US-Börsen schließen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen -- ATX letztlich im Plus -- DAX zu Handelsschluss tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte sich am Mittwoch im Plus halten, während sich der deutsche Aktienmarkt tiefer zeigte. Die US-Börsen notierten zur Wochenmitte höher. In Asien präsentierten sich die wichtigsten Börsen zur Wochenmitte höher.