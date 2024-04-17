EQS-Adhoc: ELARIS AG forecasts sales revenues for 2024 of EUR 150-200 million

EQS-Ad-hoc: ELARIS AG / Key word(s): Forecast

17-Apr-2024 / 10:06 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

Public disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

ELARIS AG forecasts sales revenues for 2024 of EUR 150-200 million

Bad Dürkheim, 17 April 2024 – The Management Board of ELARIS AG ("ELARIS", ISIN DE000A37FT17) has issued today for the first time a forecast for the development of sales revenues in fiscal 2024. It states that sales revenues of around EUR 150-200 million are expected for the current fiscal year. Furthermore, ELARIS assumes that there will be a clearly positive EBITDA in fiscal 2024. The basis for the 2024 forecast is the very successful operational business development to date. ELARIS already has pre-orders for e-cars in excess of EUR 40 million.

Growth will be driven by the expansion of the model range, such as the launch of the ELARIS JAO, as well as the further internationalisation. In addition to Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Turkey are important international markets. Expansion into Italy has also been stepped up.