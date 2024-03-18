EQS-Adhoc: ELARIS AG resolves to carry out a capital increase for cash from authorised capital with the exclusion of subscription rights in April 2024

EQS-Ad-hoc: ELARIS AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

ELARIS AG resolves to carry out a capital increase for cash from authorised capital with the exclusion of subscription rights in April 2024



Issue price per new share expected to be EUR 41.50

Expected total proceeds of around EUR 3.5 million to be used to finance growth

Bad Dürkheim, 18 March 2024 – The Management Board of ELARIS AG ("ELARIS", ISIN DE000A37FT17) today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to carry out a capital increase for cash from authorised capital, excluding the statutory subscription rights of shareholders. The capital increase for cash is to be carried out in April 2024 and will result in a cash inflow of EUR 3.5 million for the company.

The new shares are expected to be subscribed by Elaris Holding GmbH, the current parent company of ELARIS AG, at an issue price of EUR 41.50 per share. The expected total proceeds from the capital increase for cash will be used to further finance the growth of ELARIS. With the introduction of new models of electric cars on the target markets of ELARIS, the international expansion and the further development of its market position, ELARIS anticipates dynamic growth in the coming years. The Management Board is currently in concrete talks with investors regarding the direct or indirect provision of cash funds to accelerate growth. This would also be associated with positive strategic prospects for the further expansion of the ELARIS business.

