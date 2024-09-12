EQS-Adhoc: Enapter AG: Enapter AG: Capital increase and extension of financing agreement

EQS-Ad-hoc: Enapter AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

Enapter AG: Enapter AG: Capital increase and extension of financing agreement



12-Sep-2024 / 15:50 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Enapter AG: Capital increase and extension of financing agreement

The Management Board and Supervisory Board of Enapter AG ("Enapter") today resolved on a capital increase against cash contributions by issuing new shares from the authorized capital with the granting of subscription rights ("Offer"). The issue volume amounts to up to EUR 8 million. Up to 1,877,934 new shares will be issued at an offer price of EUR 4.26 per share. This corresponds to a discount of approximately 5% on the weighted XETRA average price of Enapter shares over the last 10 trading days.

Blugreen Company Limited, the main shareholder of Enapter with a stake of approximately 55.7% in the share capital, has undertaken to participate in the capital increase with an amount of EUR 1.5 million. In order to facilitate the placement and allocation to strategic investors, the major shareholder is also waiving the exercise of its subscription rights. In addition, there are further binding subscription commitments from investors with a volume of EUR 5.5 million, including from the Wolong Group, with which a joint venture is operated in China. First Berlin Securities Brokerage is acting as bookrunner for the placement.

The net proceeds from the offering will be used primarily to fund working capital for operations, general and administrative expenses and other general corporate purposes.

Furthermore, Enapter today concluded an agreement in principle with Patrimonium Middle Market Debt Fund ("Patrimonium"), a private debt fund of Patrimonium Asset Management AG, on the extension of the term of the existing financing of EUR 25 million in the form of a bearer bond until February 29, 2028. The effective date of the extension is subject to the finalization of the IDW S6 report prepared for this purpose and the implementation of a trust agreement in favor of Patrimonium regarding the shares in the subsidiary Enapter Immobilien GmbH. The Management Board assumes that the relevant conditions will be met in the course of October.

About Enapter

Enapter is an innovative energy technology company that manufactures highly efficient hydrogen generators - so-called electrolysers - to replace fossil fuels and thus drive the energy transition globally. The patented and proven anion exchange membrane technology (AEM) enables the series and mass production of cost-effective electrolysers for the production of green hydrogen on any scale and almost anywhere in the world. The modular systems are already being used by more than 340 customers in over 50 countries worldwide, including in the energy, mobility, industrial, heating and telecommunications sectors. The Enapter Group is headquartered in Germany and has an R&D and production site in Italy.



Enapter AG is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges, ISIN: DE000A255G02.



Further information:

Website: https://www.enapter.com

Contact financial and business press:

Ralf Droz / Doron Kaufmann

edicto GmbH

Phone: +49 (0) 69 90 55 05-54

E-Mail: enapter@edicto.de