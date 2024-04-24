EQS-Adhoc: Endor AG: After extending the bridging loans until June 30, 2024, the investor process for financial restructuring was initiated

EQS-Ad-hoc: Endor AG / Key word(s): Financing

Endor AG: After extending the bridging loans until June 30, 2024, the investor process for financial restructuring was initiated



Endor AG: After extending the bridging loans until June 30, 2024, the investor process for financial restructuring was initiated Landshut, April 24, 2024 – After extending the bridging loans until June 30, 2024, the Executive Board of Endor AG initiated a recapitalization process in coordination with the financing banks. Endor AG is in ongoing discussions with investors. Depending on the investors' offers, various options are examined. The investor process is conducted in an open-ended manner and the Board of Directors examines an injection of equity capital through capital increases as well as investor entry using instruments in accordance with the Act on the Stabilization and Restructuring Framework for Companies (StaRUG). Notifying person:

Matthias Kosch, CFO



About Endor AG Endor AG develops and markets high-quality input devices such as high-end steering wheels and pedals for racing simulations on game consoles and PCs. As a “brain factory”, the company’s focus is on the creative sector. Endor carries out product development and prototype construction under its own direction and together with specialized technology partners, primarily in Germany (“German engineering”). Endor sells its products under the FANATEC brand via e-commerce primarily to end customers in Europe, the USA, Canada, Australia and Japan. Contact: Endor AG, Investor Relations

Phone: +49(0)871-9221 222

E-Mail: ir@endor.ag Press and investor enquiries: Vera Müller, Better Orange IR & HV AG

