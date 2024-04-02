EQS-Adhoc: Endor AG: Confirmation on standstill agreement with lending banks

EQS-Ad-hoc: Endor AG / Key word(s): Financing

Endor AG: Confirmation on standstill agreement with lending banks



02-Apr-2024 / 19:52 CET/CEST

Endor AG: Confirmation on standstill agreement with lending banks Landshut, April 2, 2024 – The lending banks have confirmed to Endor AG that the suspensive conditions of the standstill agreement have been met and thus the bridge loans are extended until June 30, 2024. The standstill agreement is valid until June 30, 2024. Endor AG has committed to the lending banks to fulfill certain ongoing obligations. In the event of non-fulfillment, the banks are entitled to early termination of the standstill agreement.



About Endor AG, www.endor.ag Endor AG develops and markets high-quality input devices such as high-end steering wheels and pedals for racing simulations on game consoles and PCs as well as driving school simulators. As a “brain factory”, the company’s focus is on the creative sector. Endor carries out product development and prototype construction under its own direction and together with specialized technology partners, primarily in Germany (“German engineering”). Endor sells its products under the FANATEC brand via e-commerce primarily to end customers in Europe, the USA, Canada, Australia and Japan. Contact: Endor AG, Investor Relations

