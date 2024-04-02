02.04.2024 19:52:38

EQS-Adhoc: Endor AG: Confirmation on standstill agreement with lending banks

EQS-Ad-hoc: Endor AG / Key word(s): Financing
Endor AG: Confirmation on standstill agreement with lending banks

02-Apr-2024 / 19:52 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Endor AG: Confirmation on standstill agreement with lending banks

Landshut, April 2, 2024 – The lending banks have confirmed to Endor AG that the suspensive conditions of the standstill agreement have been met and thus the bridge loans are extended until June 30, 2024. The standstill agreement is valid until June 30, 2024. Endor AG has committed to the lending banks to fulfill certain ongoing obligations. In the event of non-fulfillment, the banks are entitled to early termination of the standstill agreement.



End of Inside Information
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:

About Endor AG, www.endor.ag

Endor AG develops and markets high-quality input devices such as high-end steering wheels and pedals for racing simulations on game consoles and PCs as well as driving school simulators. As a “brain factory”, the company’s focus is on the creative sector. Endor carries out product development and prototype construction under its own direction and together with specialized technology partners, primarily in Germany (“German engineering”). Endor sells its products under the FANATEC brand via e-commerce primarily to end customers in Europe, the USA, Canada, Australia and Japan.

 

Contact:

Endor AG, Investor Relations
Phone: +49(0)871-9221 222
E-Mail: ir@endor.ag

02-Apr-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Endor AG
E.ON-Allee 3
84036 Landshut
Germany
Phone: +49-(0)871-9221-122
Fax: +49-(0)871-9221-221
E-mail: ir@endor.ag
Internet: www.endor.ag
ISIN: DE0005491666
WKN: 549166
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1871829

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1871829  02-Apr-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1871829&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Endor AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Endor AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Endor AG 1,97 -22,44% Endor AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street niedriger -- ATX schlussendlich stabil -- DAX schließt nach neuem Rekord im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Anleger am heimischen Markt wagten sich am Dienstag aus der Reserve. Der deutsche Leitindex drehte nach einem neuen Rekord klar ins Minus. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich in Rot. Die Börsen in Asien notierten am Dienstag mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen