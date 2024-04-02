|
02.04.2024 19:52:38
EQS-Adhoc: Endor AG: Confirmation on standstill agreement with lending banks
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Endor AG / Key word(s): Financing
Endor AG: Confirmation on standstill agreement with lending banks
Landshut, April 2, 2024 – The lending banks have confirmed to Endor AG that the suspensive conditions of the standstill agreement have been met and thus the bridge loans are extended until June 30, 2024. The standstill agreement is valid until June 30, 2024. Endor AG has committed to the lending banks to fulfill certain ongoing obligations. In the event of non-fulfillment, the banks are entitled to early termination of the standstill agreement.
End of Inside Information
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:
About Endor AG, www.endor.ag
Endor AG develops and markets high-quality input devices such as high-end steering wheels and pedals for racing simulations on game consoles and PCs as well as driving school simulators. As a “brain factory”, the company’s focus is on the creative sector. Endor carries out product development and prototype construction under its own direction and together with specialized technology partners, primarily in Germany (“German engineering”). Endor sells its products under the FANATEC brand via e-commerce primarily to end customers in Europe, the USA, Canada, Australia and Japan.
Contact:
Endor AG, Investor Relations
02-Apr-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Endor AG
|E.ON-Allee 3
|84036 Landshut
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49-(0)871-9221-122
|Fax:
|+49-(0)871-9221-221
|E-mail:
|ir@endor.ag
|Internet:
|www.endor.ag
|ISIN:
|DE0005491666
|WKN:
|549166
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1871829
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1871829 02-Apr-2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Endor AGmehr Nachrichten
|
19:52
|EQS-Adhoc: Endor AG: Confirmation on standstill agreement with lending banks (EQS Group)
|
19:52
|EQS-Adhoc: Endor AG: Bestätigung der Standstill-Vereinbarung mit kreditgebenden Banken (EQS Group)
|
29.03.24
|EQS-News: Endor AG: Neustrukturierung des Vorstands (EQS Group)
|
28.03.24
|EQS-Adhoc: Endor AG: Dismissal of CEO Thomas Jackermeier (EQS Group)
|
28.03.24
|EQS-Adhoc: Endor AG: Abberufung des Vorstandsvorsitzenden Thomas Jackermeier (EQS Group)
|
28.03.24
|EQS-Adhoc: Endor AG: Negotiations on standstill agreement with lending banks (EQS Group)
|
28.03.24
|EQS-Adhoc: Endor AG: Verhandlungen über Standstill-Vereinbarung mit kreditgebenden Banken (EQS Group)
|
16.02.24
|EQS-Adhoc: Endor AG: Amtsniederlegung des Aufsichtsratsvorsitzenden (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Endor AGmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Endor AG
|1,97
|-22,44%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street niedriger -- ATX schlussendlich stabil -- DAX schließt nach neuem Rekord im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Anleger am heimischen Markt wagten sich am Dienstag aus der Reserve. Der deutsche Leitindex drehte nach einem neuen Rekord klar ins Minus. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich in Rot. Die Börsen in Asien notierten am Dienstag mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen.