EQS-Adhoc: Endor AG: Dismissal of CEO Thomas Jackermeier

Landshut, March 28, 2024 – Dismissal of CEO Thomas Jackermeier Today, the supervisory board of Endor AG has decided on the dismissal of CEO Thomas Jackermeier, effective at the end of March 30, 2024, thereby fulfilling a key condition set by the lending banks for the extension of the standstill agreement until June 30, 2024. Notifying person:

