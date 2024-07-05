EQS-Adhoc: Endor AG postpones publication of the audited annual and consolidated financial statements for 2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: Endor AG / Key word(s): Annual Report

Endor AG postpones publication of the audited annual and consolidated financial statements for 2023



Landshut, July 5, 2024 – Endor AG (WKN 549166 / ISIN DE0005491666) is postponing the publication of the audited annual and consolidated financial statements for 2023.

The reasons for this are, on the one hand, that subsequent entries and corrections to accounts payable are being reviewed. Secondly, the auditor will only issue an audit opinion once the company has been sustainably reorganized and a going concern can be assumed. Due to the ongoing reorganization negotiations, the Executive Board currently continues to assume a positive going concern forecast.

Endor does not expect to be able to publish the audited annual and consolidated financial statements for the 2023 financial year before the end of September 2024. Once the audit of the annual and consolidated financial statements for 2023 has been completed, the Executive Board will convene the Annual General Meeting for the 2023 financial year.

Endor will provide information on the exact publication date in accordance with legal requirements.

Notifying person:

Matthias Kosch, CFO