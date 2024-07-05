EQS-Adhoc: Endor AG postpones publication of the audited annual and consolidated financial statements for 2023

05.07.2024 15:28:12

Endor AG postpones publication of the audited annual and consolidated financial statements for 2023

Endor AG postpones publication of the audited annual and consolidated financial statements for 2023

05-Jul-2024
Endor AG postpones publication of the audited annual and consolidated financial statements for 2023

Landshut, July 5, 2024 – Endor AG (WKN 549166 / ISIN DE0005491666) is postponing the publication of the audited annual and consolidated financial statements for 2023.

The reasons for this are, on the one hand, that subsequent entries and corrections to accounts payable are being reviewed. Secondly, the auditor will only issue an audit opinion once the company has been sustainably reorganized and a going concern can be assumed. Due to the ongoing reorganization negotiations, the Executive Board currently continues to assume a positive going concern forecast.

Endor does not expect to be able to publish the audited annual and consolidated financial statements for the 2023 financial year before the end of September 2024. Once the audit of the annual and consolidated financial statements for 2023 has been completed, the Executive Board will convene the Annual General Meeting for the 2023 financial year.

Endor will provide information on the exact publication date in accordance with legal requirements.

 

Matthias Kosch, CFO



About Endor AG

Endor AG develops and markets high-quality input devices such as high-end steering wheels and pedals for racing simulations on game consoles and PCs. As a “brain factory”, the company’s focus is on the creative sector. Endor carries out product development and prototype construction under its own direction and together with specialized technology partners, primarily in Germany (“German engineering”). Endor sells its products under the FANATEC brand via e-commerce primarily to end customers in Europe, the USA, Canada, Australia and Japan.

 

 

