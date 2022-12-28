EQS-Adhoc: EnviTec Biogas AG raises Group forecast for fiscal year 2022

Smarter Einstieg ohne Zusatzkosten mit der Krypto-Plattform BISON - Bitcoin & Co. gebührenfrei kaufen-w-
28.12.2022 11:56:37

28-Dec-2022 / 11:56 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EnviTec Biogas AG raises Group forecast for fiscal year 2022

Lohne, December 28, 2022 - The Management Board of EnviTec Biogas AG (ISIN: DE000A0MVLS8) today adjusted its earnings forecast for the fiscal year 2022 and now expects earnings before taxes (EBT) at Group level in the range of EUR 60 million to EUR 65 million. Previously, EnviTec's management had forecast EBT in the range of EUR 45 to 50 million. The reason for the renewed increase in the earnings forecast is the very good business performance in all segments, which is above the previous projections. In addition, with the new law on the introduction of an electricity price brake of December 20, 2022, there is now planning certainty that the resulting burdens will be lower than those taken into account in the previous plans.

The Management Board also expects the Group's total output (or revenue) to be in a range of EUR 350 to 400 million in 2022 (previously EUR 330 to 370 million).

 

Contact:

Katrin Hackfort
EnviTec Biogas AG
Phone: +49 25 74 88 88 - 810
Email: k.hackfort@envitec-biogas.de

28-Dec-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: EnviTec Biogas AG
Industriering 10a
49393 Lohne
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 44 42 - 80 65 0
Fax: +49 (0) 44 42 - 80 65 103
E-mail: info@envitec-biogas.de
Internet: www.envitec-biogas.de
ISIN: DE000A0MVLS8
WKN: A0MVLS
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1522871

 
Nachrichten