EQS-Adhoc: EnviTec Biogas AG raises Group forecast for fiscal year 2022

28-Dec-2022

EnviTec Biogas AG raises Group forecast for fiscal year 2022

Lohne, December 28, 2022 - The Management Board of EnviTec Biogas AG (ISIN: DE000A0MVLS8) today adjusted its earnings forecast for the fiscal year 2022 and now expects earnings before taxes (EBT) at Group level in the range of EUR 60 million to EUR 65 million. Previously, EnviTec's management had forecast EBT in the range of EUR 45 to 50 million. The reason for the renewed increase in the earnings forecast is the very good business performance in all segments, which is above the previous projections. In addition, with the new law on the introduction of an electricity price brake of December 20, 2022, there is now planning certainty that the resulting burdens will be lower than those taken into account in the previous plans.

The Management Board also expects the Group's total output (or revenue) to be in a range of EUR 350 to 400 million in 2022 (previously EUR 330 to 370 million).

