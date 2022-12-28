|
28.12.2022 11:56:37
EQS-Adhoc: EnviTec Biogas AG raises Group forecast for fiscal year 2022
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: EnviTec Biogas AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
EnviTec Biogas AG raises Group forecast for fiscal year 2022
Lohne, December 28, 2022 - The Management Board of EnviTec Biogas AG (ISIN: DE000A0MVLS8) today adjusted its earnings forecast for the fiscal year 2022 and now expects earnings before taxes (EBT) at Group level in the range of EUR 60 million to EUR 65 million. Previously, EnviTec's management had forecast EBT in the range of EUR 45 to 50 million. The reason for the renewed increase in the earnings forecast is the very good business performance in all segments, which is above the previous projections. In addition, with the new law on the introduction of an electricity price brake of December 20, 2022, there is now planning certainty that the resulting burdens will be lower than those taken into account in the previous plans.
The Management Board also expects the Group's total output (or revenue) to be in a range of EUR 350 to 400 million in 2022 (previously EUR 330 to 370 million).
Contact:
Katrin Hackfort
28-Dec-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EnviTec Biogas AG
|Industriering 10a
|49393 Lohne
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 44 42 - 80 65 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 44 42 - 80 65 103
|E-mail:
|info@envitec-biogas.de
|Internet:
|www.envitec-biogas.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0MVLS8
|WKN:
|A0MVLS
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1522871
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1522871 28-Dec-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu EnviTec Biogas AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu EnviTec Biogas AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|EnviTec Biogas AG
|48,30
|0,42%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schwächelt leicht -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich im Mittwochshandel etwas leichter. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentiert sich derweil kaum verändert. Die Märkte in Fernost fanden am Mittwoch keine gemeinsame Richtung.