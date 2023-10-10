|
10.10.2023 20:56:43
EQS-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Closing of Agreement on the Acquisition of Almost All Assets and Adjustment of Guidance for 2023
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Epigenomics AG / Key word(s): Contract/Disposal
Closing of Agreement on the Acquisition of Almost All Assets and Adjustment of Guidance for 2023
Berlin, Germany, October 10, 2023 Epigenomics AG (Frankfurt General Standard: ECX1; the Company) closed today the agreement entered into on July 24, 2023 with New Day Diagnostics LLC (New Day Diagnostics), a U.S.-based diagnostics and contract research company, for the sale of its major assets. As a result, almost all of the Company's assets have been transferred to New Day Diagnostics.
As part of the closing, the Company has received as consideration a cash payment of USD 0.5 million and an interest in New Day Diagnostics. Furthermore, the Company is entitled to payments in the amount of USD 1.0 million as of December 1, 2023 and further USD 0.3 million as of June 30, 2024.
The agreement with New Day Diagnostics provides for further potential cash payments. These payments depend, for one thing, on the achievement of certain milestones related to Epi proColon and in particular Epi proColon Next-Gen and can amount to up to USD 8.0 million. On the other hand, the Company is eligible for license payments and earn-out payments (mainly in the form of royalties on sales) in the period until 2043, the end of the patent lifetime, which are dependent on the commercialization of Epi proColon Next-Gen.
As a consequence of the closing of the agreement with New Day Diagnostics, the Company has adjusted its guidance for 2023 and now expects an adjusted EBITDA (before share-based payment expenses) in a range of EUR -4.5 million to EUR -5.5 million (previously EUR -7.0 million to EUR -9.0 million). The adjustment results essentially from the income for the year 2023 from the contract with New Day Diagnostics. The expected cash-consumption for 2023 of EUR 7.0 million to EUR 9.0 million remains unchanged.
Contact:
Investor Relations
This publication expressly or implicitly contains forward-looking statements concerning Epigenomics AG and its business. These statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Epigenomics AG's actual results, financial condition and performance to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Epigenomics makes this announcement as of the date of this release and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information or future events or otherwise.
End of Inside Information
10-Oct-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Epigenomics AG
|Bertha-Benz-Straße 5
|10557 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 24345-0
|Fax:
|+49 30 24345-555
|E-mail:
|ir@epigenomics.com
|Internet:
|www.epigenomics.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A32VN83
|WKN:
|A32VN8
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1745803
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1745803 10-Oct-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Epigenomics AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzungmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Epigenomics AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzungmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Epigenomics AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzung
|0,58
|-12,88%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAuf Erholungskurs: ATX und DAX letztlich mit Kursgewinnen -- Wall Street zu Handelsschluss höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen überwiegend höher
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnten am zweiten Handelstag der Woche ihre Gewinne halten. Die US-Börsen notierten am Dienstag mit Aufschlägen. In Asien zeigten sich die Börsen am Dienstag überwiegend höher.