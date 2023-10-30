|
30.10.2023 15:49:55
EQS-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Executive Board member Jens Ravens leaves the Company on April 30, 2024
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Epigenomics AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Epigenomics AG: Executive Board member Jens Ravens leaves the Company on April 30, 2024
Berlin, Germany, October 30, 2023 – Jens Ravens, Executive Board member of Epigenomics AG (Frankfurt General Standard: ECX1, the “Company”), leaves the Executive Board of the Company with effect as of April 30, 2024, due to the successful transfer of nearly all assets of the Company to New Day Diagnostics LLC. The Supervisory Board will appoint a new Executive Board member in due course and decide on the further composition of the Executive Board.
Contact:
Investor Relations
This publication expressly or implicitly contains forward-looking statements concerning Epigenomics AG and its business. These statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Epigenomics AG's actual results, financial condition and performance to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Epigenomics makes this announcement as of the date of this release and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information or future events or otherwise.
End of Inside Information
30-Oct-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Epigenomics AG
|Bertha-Benz-Straße 5
|10557 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 24345-0
|Fax:
|+49 30 24345-555
|E-mail:
|ir@epigenomics.com
|Internet:
|www.epigenomics.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A32VN83
|WKN:
|A32VN8
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1760753
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1760753 30-Oct-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Epigenomics AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzungmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Epigenomics AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzungmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Epigenomics AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzung
|0,63
|5,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWoche der Notenbanken: ATX weit im Plus -- DAX fester -- Wall Street legt zu -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Handel uneins
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich am Montag mit Gewinnen. Auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert im Plus. In den USA geht es an den Börsen aufwärts. Die asiatischen Börsen bewegten sich am Montag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.