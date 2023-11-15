EQS-Adhoc: EQS Group AG confirms negotiations with Thoma Bravo about public takeover offer

EQS-Ad-hoc: EQS Group AG / Key word(s): Offer

EQS Group AG confirms negotiations with Thoma Bravo about public takeover offer



15-Nov-2023 / 22:45 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



EQS Group AG - Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 EQS Group AG confirms negotiations with Thoma Bravo about public takeover offer Munich, 15 November 2023 – In response to media reports, EQS Group AG (the "Company") confirms that it is in advanced negotiations with Thoma Bravo regarding the conclusion of an investment agreement and the launch of a public takeover offer to the shareholders of the Company in the amount of EUR 40.00 per share. The Company will inform the capital market and the public about the progress immediately in accordance with legal requirements. Person making the notification: André Marques, Executive Board Member (CFO)



Contact:

André Marques

CFO

Tel.: +49 89-444430033

Email.: andre.marques@eqs.com



End of Inside Information

15-Nov-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

