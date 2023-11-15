|
15.11.2023 22:45:25
EQS-Adhoc: EQS Group AG confirms negotiations with Thoma Bravo about public takeover offer
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: EQS Group AG / Key word(s): Offer
EQS Group AG - Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
EQS Group AG confirms negotiations with Thoma Bravo about public takeover offer
Munich, 15 November 2023 – In response to media reports, EQS Group AG (the "Company") confirms that it is in advanced negotiations with Thoma Bravo regarding the conclusion of an investment agreement and the launch of a public takeover offer to the shareholders of the Company in the amount of EUR 40.00 per share. The Company will inform the capital market and the public about the progress immediately in accordance with legal requirements.
Person making the notification: André Marques, Executive Board Member (CFO)
End of Inside Information
15-Nov-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EQS Group AG
|Karlstr. 47
|80333 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49(0)89 444 430-000
|Fax:
|+49(0)89 444 430-049
|E-mail:
|info@eqs.com
|Internet:
|www.eqs.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005494165
|WKN:
|549416
|Indices:
|Scale
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1774625
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1774625 15-Nov-2023 CET/CEST
