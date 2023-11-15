Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
15.11.2023 22:45:25

EQS-Adhoc: EQS Group AG confirms negotiations with Thoma Bravo about public takeover offer

15-Nov-2023 / 22:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Munich, 15 November 2023 – In response to media reports, EQS Group AG (the "Company") confirms that it is in advanced negotiations with Thoma Bravo regarding the conclusion of an investment agreement and the launch of a public takeover offer to the shareholders of the Company in the amount of EUR 40.00 per share. The Company will inform the capital market and the public about the progress immediately in accordance with legal requirements.

 

Person making the notification: André Marques, Executive Board Member (CFO)

15-Nov-2023 CET/CEST
EQS News ID: 1774625

 
