EQS-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Submission of a squeeze-out request by Pineapple German Bidco GmbH

EQS-Ad-hoc: EQS Group AG / Key word(s): Squeeze Out

EQS Group AG: Submission of a squeeze-out request by Pineapple German Bidco GmbH



01-March-2024 / 11:00 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Submission of a squeeze-out request by Pineapple German Bidco GmbH

Munich, March 1, 2024 – Pineapple German Bidco GmbH, a holding company controlled by funds managed and/or advised by Thoma Bravo, L.P., today has submitted a request to EQS Group AG pursuant to section 327a para. 1 sentence 1 of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz), according to which the general meeting of EQS Group AG shall resolve on the transfer of the shares of the remaining shareholders (minority shareholders) to Pineapple German Bidco GmbH as majority shareholder in return for an appropriate cash compensation (so-called squeeze-out under stock corporation law). Pineapple German Bidco GmbH has informed EQS Group AG that it holds approx. 98% of the share capital of EQS Group AG.

EQS Group AG will inform about the date of the general meeting at which a corresponding transfer resolution shall be adopted in accordance with legal requirements.

Contact:

André Marques

CFO

Tel.: +49 89-444430-033

Email.: andre.marques@eqs.com