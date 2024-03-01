|
01.03.2024 11:00:26
EQS-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Submission of a squeeze-out request by Pineapple German Bidco GmbH
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: EQS Group AG / Key word(s): Squeeze Out
Submission of a squeeze-out request by Pineapple German Bidco GmbH
Munich, March 1, 2024 – Pineapple German Bidco GmbH, a holding company controlled by funds managed and/or advised by Thoma Bravo, L.P., today has submitted a request to EQS Group AG pursuant to section 327a para. 1 sentence 1 of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz), according to which the general meeting of EQS Group AG shall resolve on the transfer of the shares of the remaining shareholders (minority shareholders) to Pineapple German Bidco GmbH as majority shareholder in return for an appropriate cash compensation (so-called squeeze-out under stock corporation law). Pineapple German Bidco GmbH has informed EQS Group AG that it holds approx. 98% of the share capital of EQS Group AG.
EQS Group AG will inform about the date of the general meeting at which a corresponding transfer resolution shall be adopted in accordance with legal requirements.
Contact:
André Marques
CFO
Tel.: +49 89-444430-033
Email.: andre.marques@eqs.com
End of Inside Information
01-March-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EQS Group AG
|Karlstr. 47
|80333 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49(0)89 444 430-000
|Fax:
|+49(0)89 444 430-049
|E-mail:
|info@eqs.com
|Internet:
|www.eqs.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005494165
|WKN:
|549416
|Indices:
|Scale
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1849627
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1849627 01-March-2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!