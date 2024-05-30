EQS-Adhoc: EV Digital Invest AG updates forecast for 2024 and places convertible bonds

EQS-Ad-hoc: EV Digital Invest AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

Berlin, 30 May 2024. EV Digital Invest AG (ISIN: DE000A3DD6W5), operator of the two online investment platforms ‘Engel & Völkers Digital Invest’ and ‘Digital Invest Assets’, updates its forecast for 2024. The company expects income1) of between EUR 2.3 million and EUR 2.7 million. EBIT is planned at between EUR -3.5 million and EUR -4.1 million. At the same time, expected total costs are forecasted at between EUR 5.8 million and EUR 6.6 million. The previous forecast originally predicted a year-on-year increase in income of 10 to 30 per cent for the 2024 financial year, with an improved EBIT of up to EUR -1.9 million. The updated financial planning is therefore also below analysts' estimates of income of EUR 5.6 million, total costs of EUR 7.4 million and a net loss for the year of EUR -1.8 million.



In this context, an additional capital requirement was identified. This will be covered by the placement of two convertible bonds with a total issue volume of EUR 2.5 million. For this reason, the company decided today to issue a first convertible bond with a nominal value of EUR 1.1 million. This was subscribed by the majority shareholder. In addition, the majority shareholder has undertaken to subscribe to a further convertible bond with a nominal value of EUR 1.4 million, which is to be issued after the upcoming Annual General Meeting. Shareholders' subscription rights have been or will be excluded. The conversion price is EUR 3.25 per share. The term of the convertible bonds is 2 years. The bonds are subject to qualified subordination.



Further information: www.ev-digitalinvest.de and www.digitalinvest-assets.de



EV Digital Invest AG

Licence partner of Engel & Völkers Marken GmbH & Co. KG

Joachimsthaler Str. 12

10719 Berlin

www.ev-digitalinvest.de



Contact:

Kirchhoff Consult, Jan Hutterer

Borselstraße 20, 22765 Hamburg

Phone: +49 40 60 91 86 65

E-mail: ev-digitalinvest@kirchhoff.de



1) Income is made up of the following items in the income statement: 1. sales, 2. other operating income, 3. other interest and similar income.



