Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
09.07.2024 16:03:26

EQS-Adhoc: First Sensor AG: Adjustment of the guidance with regard to the planned investment volume for the 2024 financial year

EQS-Ad-hoc: First Sensor AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
First Sensor AG: Adjustment of the guidance with regard to the planned investment volume for the 2024 financial year

09-Jul-2024 / 16:03 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

First Sensor AG: Adjustment of the guidance with regard to the planned investment volume for the 2024 financial year

Berlin, July 9, 2024 - On the basis of preliminary figures for the third quarter of the 2024 financial year (1 October 2023 - 30 September 2024), the Management Board of First Sensor AG ("First Sensor") has determined that the planned investment volume can no longer be realised over the remainder of the financial year. The main reason for the deviation is the weaker order situation, which has led to a change in prioritisation and the corresponding postponement of investment projects to the next financial year.

For this reason, the Management Board is revising its guidance and expects investments of EUR 5 to 7 million for the 2024 financial year, compared to the originally planned EUR 8 to 10 million.

The Nine-Month Report 2024 will be published on 14 August 2024.



Contact:
First Sensor AG
Investor Relations
ir@first-sensor.com


End of Inside Information

09-Jul-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: First Sensor AG
Peter-Behrens-Straße 15
12459 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 63 99 23-760
Fax: +49 (0)30 63 99 23-719
E-mail: ir@first-sensor.com
Internet: www.first-sensor.com
ISIN: DE0007201907
WKN: 720190
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1942655

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1942655  09-Jul-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1942655&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu First Sensor AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu First Sensor AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

First Sensor AG 59,80 0,00% First Sensor AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Inflation im Fokus: ATX und DAX steigen leicht -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit kräftigen Gewinnen
Der heimische Markt dreht im Donnerstagshandel in die Gewinnzone. Der deutsche Leitindex notiert mit leichten Zugewinnen. Die Märkte in Fernost tendierten am Donnerstag deutlich aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen