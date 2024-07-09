EQS-Adhoc: First Sensor AG: Adjustment of the guidance with regard to the planned investment volume for the 2024 financial year

EQS-Ad-hoc: First Sensor AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

First Sensor AG: Adjustment of the guidance with regard to the planned investment volume for the 2024 financial year



09-Jul-2024 / 16:03 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





First Sensor AG: Adjustment of the guidance with regard to the planned investment volume for the 2024 financial year

Berlin, July 9, 2024 - On the basis of preliminary figures for the third quarter of the 2024 financial year (1 October 2023 - 30 September 2024), the Management Board of First Sensor AG ("First Sensor") has determined that the planned investment volume can no longer be realised over the remainder of the financial year. The main reason for the deviation is the weaker order situation, which has led to a change in prioritisation and the corresponding postponement of investment projects to the next financial year.

For this reason, the Management Board is revising its guidance and expects investments of EUR 5 to 7 million for the 2024 financial year, compared to the originally planned EUR 8 to 10 million.

The Nine-Month Report 2024 will be published on 14 August 2024.

Contact:First Sensor AGInvestor Relationsir@first-sensor.com