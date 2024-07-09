|
09.07.2024 16:03:26
EQS-Adhoc: First Sensor AG: Adjustment of the guidance with regard to the planned investment volume for the 2024 financial year
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: First Sensor AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
First Sensor AG: Adjustment of the guidance with regard to the planned investment volume for the 2024 financial year
Berlin, July 9, 2024 - On the basis of preliminary figures for the third quarter of the 2024 financial year (1 October 2023 - 30 September 2024), the Management Board of First Sensor AG ("First Sensor") has determined that the planned investment volume can no longer be realised over the remainder of the financial year. The main reason for the deviation is the weaker order situation, which has led to a change in prioritisation and the corresponding postponement of investment projects to the next financial year.
For this reason, the Management Board is revising its guidance and expects investments of EUR 5 to 7 million for the 2024 financial year, compared to the originally planned EUR 8 to 10 million.
The Nine-Month Report 2024 will be published on 14 August 2024.
Contact:
First Sensor AG
Investor Relations
ir@first-sensor.com
End of Inside Information
09-Jul-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|First Sensor AG
|Peter-Behrens-Straße 15
|12459 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 63 99 23-760
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 63 99 23-719
|E-mail:
|ir@first-sensor.com
|Internet:
|www.first-sensor.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007201907
|WKN:
|720190
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1942655
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1942655 09-Jul-2024 CET/CEST
