EQS-Adhoc: fox e-mobility AG announces preliminary figures for the 2022 financial year

EQS-Ad-hoc: fox e-mobility AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

fox e-mobility AG announces preliminary figures for the 2022 financial year



22-Feb-2024 / 17:00 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



fox e-mobility AG announces preliminary figures for the 2022 financial year

Dusseldorf, February 22, 2024. According to preliminary figures, fox e-mobility AG did not generate any revenue from vehicle sales in the 2022 financial year as the company is still in the development phase. Due to various cost-saving measures, the net loss for the year was reduced to EUR -2.3 million (2021: EUR -3.8 million). Equity amounted to EUR 67.8 million as of December 31, 2022. Liabilities amounted to EUR 6.3 million. Provisions amounted to EUR 0.8 million. All figures are unaudited.



Contact:

ir@fox-em.com



End of Inside Information

22-Feb-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

