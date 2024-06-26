|
26.06.2024 11:39:31
EQS-Adhoc: fox e-mobility AG: Audit certificate for annual financial statements 2022 and financial report for the first half 2023 available
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: fox e-mobility AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Half Year Report
Annual financial statements 2022 and half-year financial statements 2023
The Management Board of the company announces:
1. The audited annual financial statements as of December 31, 2022 and the audited management report for the 2022 financial year were approved by the Supervisory Board on June 25, 2024. The auditor Dr.Kleeberg &Partner GmbH WpG StbG Munich has issued an unqualified audit opinion.
2. The unaudited half-year financial statements as of June 30, 2023 and the management report for the first half year 2023 were also approved by the Supervisory Board on June 25, 2024.
3. Both the 2022 annual financial report and the 2023 half-year financial report will be published on the company's website (https://fox-em.com/financial-reports/) on June 26, 2024. Publication in the German “Bundesanzeiger” will take place in the next few days.
End of Inside Information
26-Jun-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|fox e-mobility AG
|Königsallee 61
|40215 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.fox-em.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NB551
|WKN:
|A2NB55
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg
|EQS News ID:
|1933709
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1933709 26-Jun-2024 CET/CEST
