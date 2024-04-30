30.04.2024 17:45:11

EQS-Adhoc: fox e-mobility AG: further refinancing in the amount of EUR 3.5 million

EQS-Ad-hoc: fox e-mobility AG / Key word(s): Financing/Contract
fox e-mobility AG: further refinancing in the amount of EUR 3.5 million

30-Apr-2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

       Further refinancing in the amount of EUR 3.5 million

The Management Board announces that, in addition to the Atlas refinancing (see ad hoc of April 22, 2024), the company has today carried out a further refinancing with 20 creditors for a total amount of EUR 3.5 million. The liabilities will be repaid in tranches linked to the receipt of the tranche from the Yangji investment. As part of the refinancing, the creditors also have the option to opt for hybrid financing until the respective liability is settled in full and to subscribe to a short-term convertible bond with 13 short-term exercisable option rights per convertible share.  To secure the refinancing, a total of 26,240 shares in Fox Automotive Switzerland AG (24.9% of total shares) were pledged as collateral to the creditors.

The due liabilities and provisions for deliveries and services not included in the refinancing amount to approximately €100,000.

The publication of the audited annual financial reports for 2022 and 2023 will be delayed until May/June 2024.

The company will publish a detailed press release on Thursday, May 2, 2024.



End of Inside Information

30-Apr-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: fox e-mobility AG
Königsallee 61
40215 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.fox-em.com
ISIN: DE000A2NB551
WKN: A2NB55
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg
EQS News ID: 1893397

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1893397  30-Apr-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1893397&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Aktien in diesem Artikel

fox e-mobility AG 0,08 12,00% fox e-mobility AG

