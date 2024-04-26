EQS-Adhoc: fox e-mobility AG: Payment from executives of Yangji Investment Partners LLC

26.04.2024 11:48:29

The Management Board announces that due to the ongoing delay in the transfer of the first tranche of the Yangji investment, € 100,000 was paid in advance to the account of fox e-mobility AG today from the circle of executives of Yangji Investment Partners LLC Delaware. According to Yangji, the end of the delay and payment of the first tranche is expected in May 2024.

 



