26.04.2024 11:48:29
EQS-Adhoc: fox e-mobility AG: Payment from executives of Yangji Investment Partners LLC
Payment from executives of Yangji Investment Partners LLC
The Management Board announces that due to the ongoing delay in the transfer of the first tranche of the Yangji investment, € 100,000 was paid in advance to the account of fox e-mobility AG today from the circle of executives of Yangji Investment Partners LLC Delaware. According to Yangji, the end of the delay and payment of the first tranche is expected in May 2024.
End of Inside Information
26-Apr-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|fox e-mobility AG
|Königsallee 61
|40215 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.fox-em.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NB551
|WKN:
|A2NB55
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg
|EQS News ID:
|1890693
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1890693 26-Apr-2024 CET/CEST
