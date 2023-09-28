EQS-Adhoc: fox e-mobility AG: Update related to investment by Yangji Investment Partners LLC

28.09.2023 17:37:48

fox e-mobility AG: Update related to investment by Yangji Investment Partners LLC

fox e-mobility AG: Update related to investment by Yangji Investment Partners LLC

fox e-mobility AG: Update related to investment by Yangji Investment Partners LLC

Munich, 28 September 2023. Two directors of YANGJI INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLC came today to Germany in order to inform the management of fox e-mobility AG in person at a special meeting in Frankfurt that the matter with the Korean Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) has been resolved.

fox e-mobility AG will let the market know as soon as the funds have arrived.

Contact:
ir@fox-em.com



