20.11.2023 19:05:41
EQS-Adhoc: fox e-mobility AG: Update related to investment by Yangji Investment Partners LLC
EQS-Ad-hoc: fox e-mobility AG / Key word(s): Financing
fox e-mobility AG: Update related to investment by Yangji Investment Partners LLC
Düsseldorf, November 20th, 2023. fox e-mobility AG has not yet received funds from Yangji Investment Partners LLC (see ad hoc news dated 30 October 2023).
This additional delay will automatically lead to a postponement in the publication of the company's 2022 accounts, which was scheduled for the end of December 2023 (see ad hoc news dated 02 November 2023).
