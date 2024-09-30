|
30.09.2024 16:23:43
EQS-Adhoc: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Focusing Transformation by selling freesort GmbH and adjustment of forecast for the financial year 2024
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Change in Forecast
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Focusing Transformation by selling freesort GmbH and adjustment of forecast for the financial year 2024
Berlin, 30 September 2024 - Today Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG (ISIN DE000FPH9000) entered into a share purchase agreement with Max Ventures Management GmbH, Guntramsdorf/Austria, concerning the sale of all shares in freesort GmbH.
The enterprise value underlying the transaction is in the upper single-digit million range (cash- and debt-free). Closing of the transaction is scheduled for today.
freesort GmbH, which forms the Mail Services segment, offers franking and downstream access services for outgoing mail for business customers. In 2023, freesort GmbH generated revenue of EUR 66.8 million and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of EUR 2.1 million (Segment figures based on local accounting standards).
With the sale of freesort GmbH, the FP Group focuses on the business areas Mailing & Shipping Solutions as well as Digital Business Solutions and aims to drive forward its transformation.
Consequently, Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG has adjusted its forecast for 2024. Considering the business area as a discontinued business area, the contribution of freesort GmbH to Group revenue and EBITDA is to be eliminated for 2024.
Therefore, revenue for 2024 is now expected to be up to 32 % below previous year's reported revenue of 241.8 million euro and up to 7 % below the previous year's adjusted revenue of 175.6 million euro. EBITDA is expected to be up to 26 % below the previous year's reported EBITDA of 31.0 million euro and up to 17 % below the previous year's adjusted EBITDA of 27.6 million euro. Previously, a decline in revenue of up to 6 % and a decline in EBITDA of up to 12 % had been expected based on reported figures.
For Investor Relations inquiries, please contact:
Dr. Monika Plum
End of Inside Information
30-Sep-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
|Prenzlauer Promenade 28
|13089 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 220 660 410
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 220 660 425
|E-mail:
|ir@francotyp.com
|Internet:
|www.fp-francotyp.com
|ISIN:
|DE000FPH9000
|WKN:
|FPH900
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1998665
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1998665 30-Sep-2024 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
|2,22
|-0,89%
