EQS-Adhoc: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Supervisory Board appoints Friedrich Conzen as designated new Chairman of the Management Board

Berlin, 23 February 2024 – The Supervisory Board of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG has appointed Friedrich Conzen as a new member with effect as of 1 March 2024. He is to succeed Carsten Lind as Chairman of the Management Board.

Friedrich („Fritz“) Conzen (48) began his career at the consulting firms Droege & Company and A.T. Kearney and subsequently managed several family businesses. Most recently he led and was responsible for the repositioning of Nedis Group in The Netherlands.



