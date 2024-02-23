|
23.02.2024 15:27:26
EQS-Adhoc: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Supervisory Board appoints Friedrich Conzen as designated new Chairman of the Management Board
Berlin, 23 February 2024 – The Supervisory Board of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG has appointed Friedrich Conzen as a new member with effect as of 1 March 2024. He is to succeed Carsten Lind as Chairman of the Management Board.
Friedrich („Fritz“) Conzen (48) began his career at the consulting firms Droege & Company and A.T. Kearney and subsequently managed several family businesses. Most recently he led and was responsible for the repositioning of Nedis Group in The Netherlands.
Contact:
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Dr. Monika Plum
Head of Strategy & Investor Relations
Telefon: +49 (0)30 220 660 410
Telefax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425
E-Mail: ir@francotyp.com
