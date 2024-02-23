23.02.2024 15:27:26

EQS-Adhoc: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Supervisory Board appoints Friedrich Conzen as designated new Chairman of the Management Board

EQS-Ad-hoc: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Supervisory Board appoints Friedrich Conzen as designated new Chairman of the Management Board

23-Feb-2024 / 15:27 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, 23 February 2024 – The Supervisory Board of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG has appointed Friedrich Conzen as a new member with effect as of 1 March 2024. He is to succeed Carsten Lind as Chairman of the Management Board.
Friedrich („Fritz“) Conzen (48) began his career at the consulting firms Droege & Company and A.T. Kearney and subsequently managed several family businesses. Most recently he led and was responsible for the repositioning of Nedis Group in The Netherlands.

Contact:
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Dr. Monika Plum
Head of Strategy & Investor Relations
Telefon: +49 (0)30 220 660 410
Telefax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425
E-Mail: ir@francotyp.com


End of Inside Information

23-Feb-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Prenzlauer Promenade 28
13089 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 220 660 410
Fax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425
E-mail: ir@francotyp.com
Internet: www.fp-francotyp.com
ISIN: DE000FPH9000
WKN: FPH900
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1844303

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1844303  23-Feb-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1844303&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Francotyp-Postalia Holding AGmehr Nachrichten