16.10.2024 19:27:54
EQS-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP RAISES 2024 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE BASED ON STRONG PROFIT IMPROVEMENTS IN THE THIRD QUARTER
EQS-Ad-hoc: Global Fashion Group S.A. / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Results Forecast
Luxembourg, 16 October 2024 – Global Fashion Group S.A. (“GFG”) raises its full-year 2024 guidance as it expects to exceed the Adjusted EBITDA guidance set in March. This positive outlook is primarily driven by operational efficiency efforts which have improved overall performance amid better consumer demand trends. The expansion of Gross Margin, combined with ongoing cost discipline, has resulted in a significant increase in Adjusted EBITDA margin for the third quarter.
KPI and financial definitions, including alternative performance measures are available in the 2024 Half-Year Report.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Global Fashion Group S.A.
|5, Heienhaff
|L-1736 Senningerberg
|Luxemburg
|E-mail:
|investors@global-fashion-group.com
|Internet:
|https://global-fashion-group.com
|ISIN:
|LU2010095458
|WKN:
|A2PLUG
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
