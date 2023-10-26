|
26.10.2023 18:27:16
EQS-Adhoc: Global Fashion Group S.A.: REPORTS PRELIMINARY Q3 RESULTS AND UPDATES ITS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2023
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Global Fashion Group S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
GLOBAL FASHION GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY Q3 RESULTS AND UPDATES ITS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2023
Luxembourg, 26 October 2023 – Global Fashion Group S.A. (“GFG”), the leading online fashion and lifestyle destination in LATAM, SEA and ANZ, announces its preliminary financial results for the third quarter and updates its guidance for the full year 2023.
Based on preliminary Q3 2023 results, GFG expects decreases of 19% in NMV and 25% in Revenue, both on a constant currency basis, and a (10)% Adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter. NMV decreased 23% in LATAM, 17% in SEA and 18% in ANZ. Following the €102 million repurchase of its outstanding convertible bond, GFG closed the third quarter with €350 million pro forma cash and €158 million net pro forma cash. The net position excludes the convertible bond liability and third party borrowings.
During Q3, GFG closed its operations in Argentina in view of the challenging macro environment. The Argentinian business is now classified as a discontinued operation under IFRS 5 and is excluded from the results. Argentina made up 4% of NMV and 3% of Revenue in H1 2023. We are revising our guidance to remove Argentina and to reflect lower demand trends continuing throughout the upcoming peak trading season.
All figures reported herein are preliminary and unaudited. GFG will publish its third quarter results as scheduled on 9 November 2023.
Person making the notification: Claire Higgins, Group Senior Legal Counsel.
