18.12.2023 12:37:50
EQS-Adhoc: GRAMMER AG: Earnings performance in the fourth quarter of 2023 significantly below the previous year's level - earnings forecast for the full year 2023 withdrawn
GRAMMER AG (WKN 589540, ISIN DE0005895403)
GRAMMER AG: Earnings performance in the fourth quarter of 2023 significantly below the previous year's level - earnings forecast for the full year 2023 withdrawn
Ursensollen, December 18, 2023 - GRAMMER AG's earnings performance in the fourth quarter of 2023 is currently significantly below the previous year's level (operating EBIT Q4 2022: EUR 33.6 million). Accordingly, the full-year forecast for operating EBIT is not achievable from today's perspective (forecast operating EBIT 2023: around EUR 70 million). Overall, however, GRAMMER AG expects operating EBIT to be significantly above the previous year's level (2022: EUR 35.5 million). However, the forecast for Group revenue of around EUR 2.2 billion is likely to be achieved.
The Operating EBIT in the fourth quarter of 2023 will be burdened by higher costs due to volatile plant capacity utilization, currency losses and a continued sharp rise in personnel costs. In addition, the progress made as part of the efficiency and cost-cutting measures introduced, particularly in the AMERICAS, has not yet been achieved as planned.
As negotiations with customers on compensation to offset inflation-related cost increases are still pending, no new forecast for the full year 2023 can be provided at this time.
The Executive Board
GRAMMER AG
Contact:GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft
Tanja Bücherl
Phone: 0049 9621 66 2113
investor-relations@grammer.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft
|Grammer-Allee 2
|92289 Ursensollen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)9621 66-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)9621 66-31000
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@grammer.com
|Internet:
|www.grammer.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005895403, DE0005895403
|WKN:
|589540, 589540
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1799115
