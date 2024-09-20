EQS-Adhoc: GRAMMER AG sells TMD Group in North America

EQS-Ad-hoc: Grammer Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Disposal

GRAMMER AG sells TMD Group in North America



20-Sep-2024 / 20:14 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 GRAMMER AG (WKN 589540, ISIN DE0005895403) GRAMMER AG sells TMD Group in North America Ursensollen, September 20, 2024 – GRAMMER AG today signed an agreement to sell the Toledo Molding & Die Group (TMD Group), headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, USA. The buyer is APC Parent LLC, based in the US. The TMD Group has plants in the USA and Mexico. It primarily develops and produces thermoplastic components for the automotive industry and the sold TMD business generated revenues of USD 213 million in the financial year 2023. The sale includes certain entities in the Group with exclusions, including the former plant in Delphos, Ohio, USA, which has been meanwhile transformed into an assembly plant for GRAMMER’s North American Commercial Vehicles business. From today’s perspective, the transaction will result in a negative deconsolidation effect, which is expected to be between EUR -10 million and EUR -16 million. The Executive Board

GRAMMER AG Contact:

GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft

Tanja Bücherl

Phone: 0049 9621 66 2113

investor-relations@grammer.com Contact:GRAMMER AktiengesellschaftTanja BücherlPhone: 0049 9621 66 2113investor-relations@grammer.com



End of Inside Information

20-Sep-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

