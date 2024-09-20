EQS-Adhoc: GRAMMER AG sells TMD Group in North America

20.09.2024 20:14:53

GRAMMER AG sells TMD Group in North America

GRAMMER AG sells TMD Group in North America

GRAMMER AG (WKN 589540, ISIN DE0005895403)

GRAMMER AG sells TMD Group in North America

Ursensollen, September 20, 2024 – GRAMMER AG today signed an agreement to sell the Toledo Molding & Die Group (TMD Group), headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, USA. The buyer is APC Parent LLC, based in the US. The TMD Group has plants in the USA and Mexico. It primarily develops and produces thermoplastic components for the automotive industry and the sold TMD business generated revenues of USD 213 million in the financial year 2023. The sale includes certain entities in the Group with exclusions, including the former plant in Delphos, Ohio, USA, which has been meanwhile transformed into an assembly plant for GRAMMER’s North American Commercial Vehicles business. From today’s perspective, the transaction will result in a negative deconsolidation effect, which is expected to be between EUR -10 million and EUR -16 million.

The Executive Board
End of Inside Information

