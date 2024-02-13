|
EQS-Adhoc: Heliad AG: Heliad publishes preliminary results for 2023 and NAV as of 31.12.2023
Heliad publishes preliminary results for 2023 and NAV as of 31.12.2023
The positive development according to IFRS is attributable, among other things, to the merger of Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA and the general partner company Heliad Management GmbH to Heliad AG, as the shares originally held in Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA are no longer recognized at the stock market price but at Net Asset Value. The positive net effect resulting from the mergers amounts to EUR 21.8 Mio. In addition, the increase in the share price of flatexDEGIRO AG from EUR 6.33 as of 31.12.2022 to EUR 11.17 as of 31.12.2023 had a positive impact on the IFRS result. The total position in flatexDEGIRO amounted to EUR 57.4 Mio. as of 31.12.2023. Overall, the investment portfolio developed positively, with Raisin, Enpal and, most recently, FINN concluding significant financing rounds.
Offsetting effects mainly result from the write-down of individual unlisted investments in financial assets. These investments primarily include Nextmarkets and Instafreight. Due to the write-downs on financial assets, a negative result of EUR 15.6 Mio. is expected in accordance with German commercial law (HGB) (As of 31.12.2022: EUR +2.0 Mio.).
The figures are preliminary and unaudited. The annual financial report 2023 will be published no later than 30.04.2024 at www.heliad.de in the Investor Relations section.
About Heliad
Heliad (Stock ticker A7A, ISIN DE0001218063) is a listed investment company with a mission to empower both entrepreneurs and investors. The company invests in market leading companies across various verticals and regions to power their next phase of growth. As a listed company and through our strong team and strategic partners, Heliad can support companies pre, at and post IPO and act as a gateway to public equity capital markets. An evergreen structure allows Heliad to act independently of usual fund lifecycles and provides shareholders with unique access to pre-IPO market returns without any restrictions or limitations in terms of investment size and term commitment. Find more information about us under www.heliad.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
ContactHeliad AG
Tel: +49 69 719 12 80 00
E-Mail: investor-relations@heliad.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Heliad AG
|Ulmenstraße 37-39
|60325 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|ISIN:
|DE0001218063
|WKN:
|121806
|Indices:
|Basic Board
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1836379
