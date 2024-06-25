EQS-Adhoc: Hendric Groth to leave the Executive Board by mutual agreement

EQS-Ad-hoc: NAKIKI SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Hendric Groth to leave the Executive Board by mutual agreement



25-Jun-2024 / 15:20 CET/CEST

Nakiki SE announces that Hendric Groth will step down from the Executive Board on 15 July 2024.



His resignation from the Executive Board of Nakiki SE is in mutual agreement with the Supervisory Board and the company.



As announced on 21 March, Mr Groth has been working for the company on an interim basis during the realignment phase. This phase will be successfully completed once the new CEO, Andreas Wegerich, has been introduced.



The company and the Supervisory Board would like to thank Mr Groth for his excellent contribution and wish him all the best for the future.

NAKIKI SE

Johnsallee 30

20148 Hamburg Germany



Phone: +49 40 285 304 23-0

Internet: https://nakikifinance.com/

E-mail: info@nakikifinance.com



Commercial Register: AG Munich HRB 228000

WKN: WNDL30

ISIN: DE000WNDL300



Andreas Wegerich, CEO Nakiki SE



