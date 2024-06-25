|
25.06.2024 15:20:46
EQS-Adhoc: Hendric Groth to leave the Executive Board by mutual agreement
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: NAKIKI SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Nakiki SE announces that Hendric Groth will step down from the Executive Board on 15 July 2024.
His resignation from the Executive Board of Nakiki SE is in mutual agreement with the Supervisory Board and the company.
As announced on 21 March, Mr Groth has been working for the company on an interim basis during the realignment phase. This phase will be successfully completed once the new CEO, Andreas Wegerich, has been introduced.
The company and the Supervisory Board would like to thank Mr Groth for his excellent contribution and wish him all the best for the future.
NAKIKI SE
Johnsallee 30
20148 Hamburg Germany
Phone: +49 40 285 304 23-0
Internet: https://nakikifinance.com/
E-mail: info@nakikifinance.com
Commercial Register: AG Munich HRB 228000
WKN: WNDL30
ISIN: DE000WNDL300
Andreas Wegerich, CEO Nakiki SE
End of Inside Information
|
