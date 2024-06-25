25.06.2024 15:20:46

EQS-Adhoc: Hendric Groth to leave the Executive Board by mutual agreement

Hendric Groth to leave the Executive Board by mutual agreement

25-Jun-2024
Nakiki SE announces that Hendric Groth will step down from the Executive Board on 15 July 2024.

His resignation from the Executive Board of Nakiki SE is in mutual agreement with the Supervisory Board and the company.

As announced on 21 March, Mr Groth has been working for the company on an interim basis during the realignment phase. This phase will be successfully completed once the new CEO, Andreas Wegerich, has been introduced.

The company and the Supervisory Board would like to thank Mr Groth for his excellent contribution and wish him all the best for the future.
NAKIKI SE
Johnsallee 30
20148 Hamburg Germany

Phone: +49 40 285 304 23-0
Internet: https://nakikifinance.com/
E-mail: info@nakikifinance.com

Commercial Register: AG Munich HRB 228000
WKN: WNDL30
ISIN: DE000WNDL300

Andreas Wegerich, CEO Nakiki SE
 


Language: English
Company: Nakiki SE
Johnsallee 30
20148 Hamburg
Germany
E-mail: info@nakikifinance.com
Internet: https://nakikifinance.com/
ISIN: DE000WNDL300, DE000WNDL318
WKN: WNDL30, WNDL31
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
