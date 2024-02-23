EQS-Adhoc: Highlight Communications AG: Sport1 Medien AG sells 50% stake in Sport1 GmbH as part of comprehensive co-operation

EQS-Ad-hoc: Highlight Communications AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision

Sport1 Medien AG sells 50% stake in Sport1 GmbH as part of comprehensive co-operation



Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

Pratteln, 23 February 2024

Sport1 Medien AG, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Highlight Communications AG, has tonight agreed a comprehensive co-operation with the international media and entertainment company ACUNMEDYA, based in Istanbul, which includes the sale of 50 percent of the shares in the subsidiary Sport1 GmbH for a purchase price of 30 million Euro.

ACUNMEDYA has undertaken to produce its internationally successful entertainment and sports entertainment programmes for Sport1. Highlight Communications AG will continue to fully consolidate Sport1 GmbH for accounting purposes.

The completion of the transaction is subject to various conditions, in particular media and antitrust approvals.

