EQS-Adhoc: HomeToGo Confirms Talks on the Acquisition of Vacation Rental Specialist Interhome

HomeToGo Confirms Talks on the Acquisition of Vacation Rental Specialist Interhome



HomeToGo Confirms Talks on the Acquisition of Vacation Rental Specialist Interhome

Luxembourg, 22 October 2024 - HomeToGo SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: HTG) confirms that it is in non-exclusive talks about an acquisition of the Interhome Group from Migros in the context of an auction proceeding. As the discussions and due diligence are ongoing, there is no assurance that a potential transaction will be proposed or consummated.

Further information on the progress of the discussions will be provided in accordance with legal requirements.

