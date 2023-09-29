EQS-Adhoc: Incergo S.A.: Incergo delivers 1.4m revenue in the first half of 2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: Incergo S.A. / Key word(s): Half Year Results

Incergo S.A.: Incergo delivers 1.4m revenue in the first half of 2023



29-Sep-2023 / 10:00 CET/CEST

Vienna, 29 September 2023 Incergo S.A. (Incergo), the franchise-focused company which debuted on the Vienna Stock Exchange in November 2022, has reported its first revenue of 1.4m, through Vendo Ltd, which it acquired last year. UK-based Vendo Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of Incergo. It operates through a nationwide network of experienced franchisees, who provide commercial vehicle cleaning services. It is the first of a mix of businesses that Incergo plans to acquire over the coming years.

A franchisor business that provides streamlined corporate systems and services to customers and franchisees, Incergo embraces a number of principles which the Directors believe provide competitive advantage.

Firstly, it is committed to maintaining the entrepreneurial spirit and unique culture of the businesses it acquires. Secondly, Incergos flat structure and nimble approach means that decisions can be made quickly based on changes to market conditions or client demands. Thirdly, the group is highly diversified across service offering, geography and sector vertical. As further acquisitions continue, this diversification will increase. One of the benefits of maintaining individual company autonomy is that each business is its own profit and cost centre and thus risk is hived down to that level.

Eyeing strategic acquisition opportunities that align with the companys core values and business objectives, Incergo will in the coming months identify and engage with synergistic businesses in the franchise sector that complement their existing portfolio. These acquisitions will not only accelerate growth but also open new industries for Incergo.



Darren Taylor, Chair, Incergo S.A. said: As the company moves into the rest of the fiscal year, we are focused on a dual-pronged approach, targeting both organic and acquisition growth within the franchise sector. The companys commitment to organic growth involves a deepened dedication to nurturing and expanding our existing franchise operations. In parallel, Incergo aims to leverage the opportunities provided by the Vienna Stock Exchange to move up the exchange tiers, and also explore cross listing opportunities in Europe where the opportunity arises. Our organic and acquisition growth drive for the next half year will be instrumental in achieving this goal.



The complete 2023 half-year report is available on the Groups website at: https://www.incergo.net/financial-reports

Contacts for IR and media enquiries:

Incergo S.A, Charlotte Williams, info@incergo.com, +44 (0)770 396 3953

About Incergo S.A.

Incergo S.A (ICG) brings together a wide range of profitable, best in class businesses with a unique formula for growth. The Companys business strategy is a holding company that acquires companies that are master franchise businesses.

https://www.incergo.net/

