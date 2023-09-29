|
29.09.2023 10:00:31
EQS-Adhoc: Incergo S.A.: Incergo delivers 1.4m revenue in the first half of 2023
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Incergo S.A. / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Incergo delivers 1.4m revenue in the first half of 2023
A franchisor business that provides streamlined corporate systems and services to customers and franchisees, Incergo embraces a number of principles which the Directors believe provide competitive advantage.
Firstly, it is committed to maintaining the entrepreneurial spirit and unique culture of the businesses it acquires. Secondly, Incergos flat structure and nimble approach means that decisions can be made quickly based on changes to market conditions or client demands. Thirdly, the group is highly diversified across service offering, geography and sector vertical. As further acquisitions continue, this diversification will increase. One of the benefits of maintaining individual company autonomy is that each business is its own profit and cost centre and thus risk is hived down to that level.
Eyeing strategic acquisition opportunities that align with the companys core values and business objectives, Incergo will in the coming months identify and engage with synergistic businesses in the franchise sector that complement their existing portfolio. These acquisitions will not only accelerate growth but also open new industries for Incergo.
A German translation of this announcement is attached.
Eine deutsche Übersetzung dieser Ankündigung ist beigefügt.
Contacts for IR and media enquiries:
Incergo S.A, Charlotte Williams, info@incergo.com, +44 (0)770 396 3953
About Incergo S.A.
Incergo S.A (ICG) brings together a wide range of profitable, best in class businesses with a unique formula for growth. The Companys business strategy is a holding company that acquires companies that are master franchise businesses.
https://www.incergo.net/
This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
End of Inside Information
29-Sep-2023 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Incergo S.A.
|25C boulevard Royal
|2449 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|E-mail:
|info@incergo.net
|Internet:
|www.incergo.net
|ISIN:
|LU1917297225
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|EQS News ID:
|1737551
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1737551 29-Sep-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!