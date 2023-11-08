EQS-Adhoc: InTiCa Systems SE: Provisional figures for the first nine month, forecast revised

EQS-Ad-hoc: InTiCa Systems SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Profit Warning

InTiCa Systems SE: Provisional figures for the first nine month, forecast revised



Passau, November 8, 2023 – Based on provisional figures, InTiCa Systems SE (Prime Standard, ISIN DE0005874846, ticker IS7) posted consolidated sales of around EUR 67.5 million in the first nine months of 2023 (9M 2022: EUR 71.2 million) and an EBIT margin of around 0.5% (9M 2022: 3.0%). While the reduction in the Group’s sales was checked by continued high demand in the Industry & Infrastructure segment, lower sales, a further increase in price pressure and higher wage costs in the Automotive segment had a negative impact on margins.

Since the volatility of order offtake is likely to remain very high in the fourth quarter as a result of the current geopolitical crises and the transformation of the industrial landscape, the Board of Directors has reviewed its guidance for the full year 2023 on the basis of the provisional figures. So far, it was assumed that the Group would report sales of between EUR 85.0 million and EUR 100.0 million and an EBIT margin most likely at the lower end of the 2.5% to 3.5% range. Now the anticipated sales range is put at between EUR 85 million and EUR 90 million and the range for the expected EBIT margin has been revised to between ‑1.0% and +0.5%.

The full nine-month report with all figures and an extensive forecast will be published on November 15, 2023.

About InTiCa Systems

InTiCa Systems is a European leader in the development, manufacture and commercialization of inductive components, passive analogue switching technology and mechatronic assemblies. It operates in the Automotive and Industry & Infrastructure segments and has more than 850 employees at its sites in Passau (Germany), Prachatice (Czech Republic), Silao (Mexico) and Bila Tserkva (Ukraine).

The Automotive segment focuses on innovative products that raise the comfort and safety of cars, improve the performance of electric and hybrid vehicles and reduce carbon emissions. InTiCa Systems’ Industry & Infrastructure segment develops and manufactures mechatronic assemblies for the solar industry and other industrial applications.

