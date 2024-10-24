|
EQS-Adhoc: InTiCa Systems SE: Revised forecast for the 2024 financial year
Disclosure of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
InTiCa Systems SE: Revised forecast for the 2024 financial year
The revision of the forecast is due to the persistently negative business environment in both the Mobility segment and the Industry & Infrastructure segment. In order to reduce dependence on individual products and sectors of industry, in July 2024 InTiCa decided on a strategic expansion of its product portfolio and extension of its expertise as a solution provider to further market areas. Although positive effects are visible, they are not sufficient in the short term to offset the continued clear reduction in order offtake by automotive customers in the third quarter and the considerable reduction in planned demand in the photovoltaic and charging station markets.
InTiCa Systems SE will provide extensive information on the development so far this year and the outlook in its report on the first nine months, which will be published on November 29, 2024.
CONTACT Dr. Gregor Wasle | CEO
TEL +49 (0) 851 – 966 92 – 0
FAX +49 (0) 851 – 966 92 – 15
EMAIL investor.relations@intica-systems.com
About InTiCa Systems
InTiCa Systems SE is an international provider of electronic components and systems. Its innovative solutions for the automotive industry, renewable energy, industrial applications and other sectors make a contribution to a more sustainable, networked future. You can find further information at www.intica-systems.com.
Forward-looking statements and predictions
This press release contains statements and forecasts referring to the future development of InTiCa Systems SE which are based on current assumptions and estimates by the management that are made using information currently available to them. If the underlying assumptions do not materialize, the actual figures may differ substantially from such estimates. Future developments and results are in fact dependent on a large number of factors; they contain different risks and imponderables and are based on assumptions that may not be accurate. We neither intend nor assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements on an ongoing basis as these are based exclusively on the circumstances prevailing on the date of publication.
