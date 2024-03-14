Morgen im Live-Stream: Anlegertag München. 7 Top-Referenten. Jetzt anmelden, gratis + Videos sichern.-w-
14.03.2024 12:52:42

EQS-Adhoc: KAP AG: MANAGEMENT BOARD TO PROPOSE SUSPENSION OF THE DIVIDEND FOR THE 2023 FINANCIAL YEAR

EQS-Ad-hoc: KAP AG / Key word(s): Dividend
14-March-2024 / 12:52 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fulda, 14 March 2024 – Based on the preliminary figures available today for the 2023 financial year, the Management Board of KAP AG has decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting to be convened on 12 July 2024 that no dividend be distributed for the 2023 financial year. The KAP Group’s financial performance in the 2023 financial year was not immune to the global crises and the associated economic challenges, which had a direct impact.

KAP AG will publish its preliminary figures today. The annual report is scheduled to be published as planned on 26 April 2024.

The Management Board

Notifying officer and investor relations contact
Kai Knitter
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
kai.knitter@kap.de
+49 (0) 661 103 327



End of Inside Information

Language: English
Company: KAP AG
Edelzeller Straße 44
36043 Fulda
Germany
Phone: 06611030
Fax: 0661103830
E-mail: office@kap.de
Internet: www.kap.de
ISIN: DE0006208408
WKN: 620840
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
