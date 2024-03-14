EQS-Adhoc: KAP AG: MANAGEMENT BOARD TO PROPOSE SUSPENSION OF THE DIVIDEND FOR THE 2023 FINANCIAL YEAR

EQS-Ad-hoc: KAP AG / Key word(s): Dividend

KAP AG: MANAGEMENT BOARD TO PROPOSE SUSPENSION OF THE DIVIDEND FOR THE 2023 FINANCIAL YEAR

Fulda, 14 March 2024 – Based on the preliminary figures available today for the 2023 financial year, the Management Board of KAP AG has decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting to be convened on 12 July 2024 that no dividend be distributed for the 2023 financial year. The KAP Group’s financial performance in the 2023 financial year was not immune to the global crises and the associated economic challenges, which had a direct impact.

KAP AG will publish its preliminary figures today. The annual report is scheduled to be published as planned on 26 April 2024.

The Management Board

Notifying officer and investor relations contact

Kai Knitter

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

kai.knitter@kap.de

+49 (0) 661 103 327