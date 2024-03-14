|
EQS-Adhoc: KAP AG: MANAGEMENT BOARD TO PROPOSE SUSPENSION OF THE DIVIDEND FOR THE 2023 FINANCIAL YEAR
KAP AG: MANAGEMENT BOARD TO PROPOSE SUSPENSION OF THE DIVIDEND FOR THE 2023 FINANCIAL YEAR
Fulda, 14 March 2024 – Based on the preliminary figures available today for the 2023 financial year, the Management Board of KAP AG has decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting to be convened on 12 July 2024 that no dividend be distributed for the 2023 financial year. The KAP Group’s financial performance in the 2023 financial year was not immune to the global crises and the associated economic challenges, which had a direct impact.
KAP AG will publish its preliminary figures today. The annual report is scheduled to be published as planned on 26 April 2024.
The Management Board
|English
|KAP AG
|36043 Fulda
|Germany
|06611030
|0661103830
|office@kap.de
|www.kap.de
|DE0006208408
|620840
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|1858923
