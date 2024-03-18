|
18.03.2024 13:45:13
EQS-Adhoc: KATEK SE: KATEK intends to enter into a delisting agreement with Kontron Acquisition GmbH
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: KATEK SE / Key word(s): Agreement/Delisting
KATEK intends to enter into a delisting agreement with Kontron Acquisition GmbH
Munich, March 18, 2024 - The Management Board of KATEK SE has decided today to enter into a delisting agreement with Kontron Acquisition GmbH. Kontron Acquisition GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of the listed Kontron AG, Linz (Austria), announced the acquisition of control over KATEK SE on February 29, 2024, and is obliged to make a mandatory offer to the shareholders of KATEK SE in the coming weeks in accordance with the provisions of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act.
Having considered the overall circumstances, the Management Board of KATEK SE is of the opinion that the conclusion of the delisting agreement and the delisting are in the interests of the company. This is based in particular on the fact that, in the opinion of the Management Board, the stock market listing has lost its significance, and the delisting is therefore advantageous from a strategic and financial perspective.
On the basis of the intended delisting agreement, KATEK SE is to submit an application for revocation of the admission of the KATEK shares to the regulated market following publication of the mandatory offer by Kontron Acquisition GmbH, which is also to be structured as a delisting tender offer. Conversely, Kontron Acquisition GmbH is to undertake in the delisting agreement to offer the KATEK shareholders a consideration in accordance with the statutory minimum price rules as part of this offer. Kontron Acquisition GmbH had already announced in its control notification that the price offered in the context of this offer would be EUR 15 per KATEK share. In addition, Kontron Acquisition GmbH is also working on an exchange offer with shares of Kontron AG, its listed parent company, which will be open to KATEK shareholders as an alternative.
Contact:
KATEK Investor Relations
Ramona Kasper
Group Head Marketing & Communications
ir@katek-group.com
+ 49 160 970 88 676
End of Inside Information
18-March-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KATEK SE
|Promenadeplatz 12
|80333 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.katek-group.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2TSQH7
|WKN:
|A2TSQH
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1861135
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1861135 18-March-2024 CET/CEST
