22.10.2024 07:59:01

EQS-Adhoc: Knaus Tabbert AG: KNAUS TABBERT UPDATES ITS FORECAST FOR THE 2024 FINANCIAL YEAR

EQS-Ad-hoc: Knaus Tabbert AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Market Report
Knaus Tabbert AG: KNAUS TABBERT UPDATES ITS FORECAST FOR THE 2024 FINANCIAL YEAR

22-Oct-2024 / 07:59 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Knaus Tabbert AG today announced that it is updating its forecast for the 2024 financial year.

Despite the sustained positive market environment, the significant increase in financing costs continues to pose challenges for dealers in financing their inventories. As a result, the management of Knaus Tabbert AG has decided to further adjust its production planning for the remainder of the 2024 financial year and to actively market its inventories.

Accordingly, Knaus Tabbert AG now expects consolidated revenue of EUR 1.3 billion for the full year 2024, as well as an adjusted EBITDA margin that is expected to be significantly below the updated forecast of 17 July 2024 (forecast 17 July 2024: from 7.0% to 8.0%).

 



End of Inside Information

22-Oct-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Knaus Tabbert AG
Helmut-Knaus-Str. 1
94118 Jandelsbrunn
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)8583 / 21-1
Fax: +49 (0)8583 / 21-380
E-mail: info@knaustabbert.de
Internet: www.knaustabbert.de
ISIN: DE000A2YN504
WKN: A2YN50
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2012953

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2012953  22-Oct-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2012953&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

21.11.23 Knaus Tabbert Hold Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
