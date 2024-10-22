|
22.10.2024 07:59:01
EQS-Adhoc: Knaus Tabbert AG: KNAUS TABBERT UPDATES ITS FORECAST FOR THE 2024 FINANCIAL YEAR
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Knaus Tabbert AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Market Report
Knaus Tabbert AG today announced that it is updating its forecast for the 2024 financial year.
Despite the sustained positive market environment, the significant increase in financing costs continues to pose challenges for dealers in financing their inventories. As a result, the management of Knaus Tabbert AG has decided to further adjust its production planning for the remainder of the 2024 financial year and to actively market its inventories.
Accordingly, Knaus Tabbert AG now expects consolidated revenue of EUR 1.3 billion for the full year 2024, as well as an adjusted EBITDA margin that is expected to be significantly below the updated forecast of 17 July 2024 (forecast 17 July 2024: from 7.0% to 8.0%).
End of Inside Information
22-Oct-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Knaus Tabbert AG
|Helmut-Knaus-Str. 1
|94118 Jandelsbrunn
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)8583 / 21-1
|Fax:
|+49 (0)8583 / 21-380
|E-mail:
|info@knaustabbert.de
|Internet:
|www.knaustabbert.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2YN504
|WKN:
|A2YN50
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2012953
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2012953 22-Oct-2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Knaus Tabbertmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Knaus Tabbertmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Knaus Tabbert
|26,20
|-1,69%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt im Minus -- DAX geht stärker in den Feierabend -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Donnerstag tiefer. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte Gewinne. Die US-Börsen fanden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung. Die asiatischen Börsen gaben mehrheitlich nach.