EQS-Adhoc: Knaus Tabbert AG: KNAUS TABBERT UPDATES ITS FORECAST FOR THE 2024 FINANCIAL YEAR

EQS-Ad-hoc: Knaus Tabbert AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Market Report

Knaus Tabbert AG: KNAUS TABBERT UPDATES ITS FORECAST FOR THE 2024 FINANCIAL YEAR



22-Oct-2024 / 07:59 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Knaus Tabbert AG today announced that it is updating its forecast for the 2024 financial year.

Despite the sustained positive market environment, the significant increase in financing costs continues to pose challenges for dealers in financing their inventories. As a result, the management of Knaus Tabbert AG has decided to further adjust its production planning for the remainder of the 2024 financial year and to actively market its inventories.

Accordingly, Knaus Tabbert AG now expects consolidated revenue of EUR 1.3 billion for the full year 2024, as well as an adjusted EBITDA margin that is expected to be significantly below the updated forecast of 17 July 2024 (forecast 17 July 2024: from 7.0% to 8.0%).